Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 12, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 79°
|Winds
|From the East
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:41am - 7:16pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:31a
|Low
Wed 4:47p
|High
Wed 10:48p
|Low
Thu 5:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:05a
|Low
Wed 4:11p
|High
Wed 10:22p
|Low
Thu 4:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:19a
|Low
Wed 4:23p
|High
Wed 10:36p
|Low
Thu 4:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:01a
|Low
Wed 4:15p
|High
Wed 10:18p
|Low
Thu 4:35a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:29a
|High
Wed 2:11p
|Low
Wed 8:52p
|High
Thu 2:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:21a
|Low
Wed 4:45p
|High
Wed 10:42p
|Low
Thu 5:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:03a
|High
Wed 1:18p
|Low
Wed 8:26p
|High
Thu 1:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 11:04a
|Low
Wed 5:11p
|High
Wed 11:24p
|Low
Thu 5:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:07a
|Low
Wed 4:19p
|High
Wed 10:25p
|Low
Thu 4:41a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:39a
|Low
Wed 4:41p
|High
Wed 10:57p
|Low
Thu 5:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:13a
|Low
Wed 4:22p
|High
Wed 10:35p
|Low
Thu 4:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 11:14a
|Low
Wed 5:22p
|High
Wed 11:35p
|Low
Thu 5:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. Areas of drizzle this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A chance of light rain, tstms and drizzle. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. A chance of rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).