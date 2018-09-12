Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Sea Girt (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 79°
Winds From the East
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves 3 - 6 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:41am - 7:16pm
UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 10:31a		 Low
Wed 4:47p		 High
Wed 10:48p		 Low
Thu 5:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:05a		 Low
Wed 4:11p		 High
Wed 10:22p		 Low
Thu 4:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:19a		 Low
Wed 4:23p		 High
Wed 10:36p		 Low
Thu 4:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:01a		 Low
Wed 4:15p		 High
Wed 10:18p		 Low
Thu 4:35a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 8:29a		 High
Wed 2:11p		 Low
Wed 8:52p		 High
Thu 2:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 10:21a		 Low
Wed 4:45p		 High
Wed 10:42p		 Low
Thu 5:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 8:03a		 High
Wed 1:18p		 Low
Wed 8:26p		 High
Thu 1:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 11:04a		 Low
Wed 5:11p		 High
Wed 11:24p		 Low
Thu 5:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:07a		 Low
Wed 4:19p		 High
Wed 10:25p		 Low
Thu 4:41a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 10:39a		 Low
Wed 4:41p		 High
Wed 10:57p		 Low
Thu 5:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:13a		 Low
Wed 4:22p		 High
Wed 10:35p		 Low
Thu 4:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 11:14a		 Low
Wed 5:22p		 High
Wed 11:35p		 Low
Thu 5:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. Areas of drizzle this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A chance of light rain, tstms and drizzle. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. A chance of rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

