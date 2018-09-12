Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, September 12, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 79° Winds From the East

6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:41am - 7:16pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:31a Low

Wed 4:47p High

Wed 10:48p Low

Thu 5:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:05a Low

Wed 4:11p High

Wed 10:22p Low

Thu 4:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:19a Low

Wed 4:23p High

Wed 10:36p Low

Thu 4:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:01a Low

Wed 4:15p High

Wed 10:18p Low

Thu 4:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:29a High

Wed 2:11p Low

Wed 8:52p High

Thu 2:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:21a Low

Wed 4:45p High

Wed 10:42p Low

Thu 5:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:03a High

Wed 1:18p Low

Wed 8:26p High

Thu 1:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 11:04a Low

Wed 5:11p High

Wed 11:24p Low

Thu 5:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:07a Low

Wed 4:19p High

Wed 10:25p Low

Thu 4:41a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:39a Low

Wed 4:41p High

Wed 10:57p Low

Thu 5:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:13a Low

Wed 4:22p High

Wed 10:35p Low

Thu 4:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 11:14a Low

Wed 5:22p High

Wed 11:35p Low

Thu 5:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT

TODAY : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. Areas of drizzle this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

THU : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A chance of light rain, tstms and drizzle. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

THU NIGHT : E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI : E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. A chance of rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

FRI NIGHT : E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SUN : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).