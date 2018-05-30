Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Yellow flag warning of moderate rip currents in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 68°
Winds From the East
10 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:23pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 9:09a		 Low
Wed 3:16p		 High
Wed 9:24p		 Low
Thu 3:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:43a		 Low
Wed 2:40p		 High
Wed 8:58p		 Low
Thu 3:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:57a		 Low
Wed 2:52p		 High
Wed 9:12p		 Low
Thu 3:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:39a		 Low
Wed 2:44p		 High
Wed 8:54p		 Low
Thu 3:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 7:20a		 High
Wed 12:49p		 Low
Wed 7:21p		 High
Thu 1:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 9:03a		 Low
Wed 3:11p		 High
Wed 9:18p		 Low
Thu 3:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 6:54a		 High
Wed 11:56a		 Low
Wed 6:55p		 High
Thu 12:11a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 9:45a		 Low
Wed 3:34p		 High
Wed 10:00p		 Low
Thu 4:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:48a		 Low
Wed 2:45p		 High
Wed 9:04p		 Low
Thu 3:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 9:14a		 Low
Wed 3:02p		 High
Wed 9:34p		 Low
Thu 3:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:55a		 Low
Wed 2:45p		 High
Wed 9:11p		 Low
Thu 3:35a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 9:57a		 Low
Wed 3:46p		 High
Wed 10:11p		 Low
Thu 4:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until late afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Scattered showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

