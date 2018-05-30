Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 30, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 68° Winds From the East

10 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:23pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:09a Low

Wed 3:16p High

Wed 9:24p Low

Thu 3:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:43a Low

Wed 2:40p High

Wed 8:58p Low

Thu 3:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:57a Low

Wed 2:52p High

Wed 9:12p Low

Thu 3:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:39a Low

Wed 2:44p High

Wed 8:54p Low

Thu 3:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:20a High

Wed 12:49p Low

Wed 7:21p High

Thu 1:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:03a Low

Wed 3:11p High

Wed 9:18p Low

Thu 3:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:54a High

Wed 11:56a Low

Wed 6:55p High

Thu 12:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 9:45a Low

Wed 3:34p High

Wed 10:00p Low

Thu 4:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:48a Low

Wed 2:45p High

Wed 9:04p Low

Thu 3:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:14a Low

Wed 3:02p High

Wed 9:34p Low

Thu 3:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:55a Low

Wed 2:45p High

Wed 9:11p Low

Thu 3:35a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:57a Low

Wed 3:46p High

Wed 10:11p Low

Thu 4:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until late afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Scattered showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

