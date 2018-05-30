Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 30, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|63° - 68°
|Winds
|From the East
10 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 9:09a
|Low
Wed 3:16p
|High
Wed 9:24p
|Low
Thu 3:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:43a
|Low
Wed 2:40p
|High
Wed 8:58p
|Low
Thu 3:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:57a
|Low
Wed 2:52p
|High
Wed 9:12p
|Low
Thu 3:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:39a
|Low
Wed 2:44p
|High
Wed 8:54p
|Low
Thu 3:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:20a
|High
Wed 12:49p
|Low
Wed 7:21p
|High
Thu 1:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:03a
|Low
Wed 3:11p
|High
Wed 9:18p
|Low
Thu 3:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 6:54a
|High
Wed 11:56a
|Low
Wed 6:55p
|High
Thu 12:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 9:45a
|Low
Wed 3:34p
|High
Wed 10:00p
|Low
Thu 4:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:48a
|Low
Wed 2:45p
|High
Wed 9:04p
|Low
Thu 3:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 9:14a
|Low
Wed 3:02p
|High
Wed 9:34p
|Low
Thu 3:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:55a
|Low
Wed 2:45p
|High
Wed 9:11p
|Low
Thu 3:35a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 9:57a
|Low
Wed 3:46p
|High
Wed 10:11p
|Low
Thu 4:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.
TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until late afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Scattered showers. Scattered tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Scattered showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
SAT: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers.
SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).