Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 62° - 69° Winds From the Southeast

8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 63° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:27pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 8:10a High

Wed 2:23p Low

Wed 8:37p High

Thu 2:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:34a High

Wed 1:57p Low

Wed 8:01p High

Thu 2:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:46a High

Wed 2:11p Low

Wed 8:13p High

Thu 2:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:38a High

Wed 1:53p Low

Wed 8:05p High

Thu 2:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:22a Low

Wed 12:15p High

Wed 6:03p Low

Thu 12:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:10a High

Wed 2:14p Low

Wed 8:25p High

Thu 2:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 11:49a High

Wed 5:10p Low

Thu 12:16a High

Thu 5:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 8:51a High

Wed 3:08p Low

Wed 9:01p High

Thu 3:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:49a High

Wed 2:03p Low

Wed 7:59p High

Thu 2:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 8:10a High

Wed 2:20p Low

Wed 8:15p High

Thu 2:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:59a High

Wed 2:06p Low

Wed 8:08p High

Thu 2:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 8:45a High

Wed 3:00p Low

Wed 9:01p High

Thu 3:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip