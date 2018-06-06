Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|62° - 69°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 8:10a
|High
Wed 2:23p
|Low
Wed 8:37p
|High
Thu 2:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:34a
|High
Wed 1:57p
|Low
Wed 8:01p
|High
Thu 2:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:46a
|High
Wed 2:11p
|Low
Wed 8:13p
|High
Thu 2:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:38a
|High
Wed 1:53p
|Low
Wed 8:05p
|High
Thu 2:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:22a
|Low
Wed 12:15p
|High
Wed 6:03p
|Low
Thu 12:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:10a
|High
Wed 2:14p
|Low
Wed 8:25p
|High
Thu 2:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 11:49a
|High
Wed 5:10p
|Low
Thu 12:16a
|High
Thu 5:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 8:51a
|High
Wed 3:08p
|Low
Wed 9:01p
|High
Thu 3:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:49a
|High
Wed 2:03p
|Low
Wed 7:59p
|High
Thu 2:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 8:10a
|High
Wed 2:20p
|Low
Wed 8:15p
|High
Thu 2:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:59a
|High
Wed 2:06p
|Low
Wed 8:08p
|High
Thu 2:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 8:45a
|High
Wed 3:00p
|Low
Wed 9:01p
|High
Thu 3:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).