Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 62° - 69°
Winds From the Southeast
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 63° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:27pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 8:10a		 High
Wed 2:23p		 Low
Wed 8:37p		 High
Thu 2:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 7:34a		 High
Wed 1:57p		 Low
Wed 8:01p		 High
Thu 2:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 7:46a		 High
Wed 2:11p		 Low
Wed 8:13p		 High
Thu 2:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 7:38a		 High
Wed 1:53p		 Low
Wed 8:05p		 High
Thu 2:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 5:22a		 Low
Wed 12:15p		 High
Wed 6:03p		 Low
Thu 12:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 8:10a		 High
Wed 2:14p		 Low
Wed 8:25p		 High
Thu 2:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 11:49a		 High
Wed 5:10p		 Low
Thu 12:16a		 High
Thu 5:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 8:51a		 High
Wed 3:08p		 Low
Wed 9:01p		 High
Thu 3:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 7:49a		 High
Wed 2:03p		 Low
Wed 7:59p		 High
Thu 2:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 8:10a		 High
Wed 2:20p		 Low
Wed 8:15p		 High
Thu 2:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 7:59a		 High
Wed 2:06p		 Low
Wed 8:08p		 High
Thu 2:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 8:45a		 High
Wed 3:00p		 Low
Wed 9:01p		 High
Thu 3:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

