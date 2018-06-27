Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Yellow flag flies on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 77°
Winds From the South
13 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:34pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 8:04a		 Low
Wed 2:09p		 High
Wed 8:21p		 Low
Thu 2:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:38a		 Low
Wed 1:33p		 High
Wed 7:55p		 Low
Thu 2:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:52a		 Low
Wed 1:45p		 High
Wed 8:09p		 Low
Thu 2:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:34a		 Low
Wed 1:37p		 High
Wed 7:51p		 Low
Thu 2:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 6:14a		 High
Wed 11:44a		 Low
Wed 6:14p		 High
Thu 12:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 7:58a		 Low
Wed 2:05p		 High
Wed 8:14p		 Low
Thu 2:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 5:48a		 High
Wed 10:51a		 Low
Wed 5:48p		 High
Wed 11:08p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 8:38a		 Low
Wed 2:27p		 High
Wed 8:55p		 Low
Thu 3:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:45a		 Low
Wed 1:40p		 High
Wed 8:02p		 Low
Thu 2:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 8:06a		 Low
Wed 1:57p		 High
Wed 8:31p		 Low
Thu 2:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 7:53a		 Low
Wed 1:42p		 High
Wed 8:11p		 Low
Thu 2:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 8:53a		 Low
Wed 2:41p		 High
Wed 9:09p		 Low
Thu 3:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

Moderate risk of rip currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Isolated showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers late in the evening. Showers and tstms likely after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top