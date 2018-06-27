Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 27, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 77°
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 8:04a
|Low
Wed 2:09p
|High
Wed 8:21p
|Low
Thu 2:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:38a
|Low
Wed 1:33p
|High
Wed 7:55p
|Low
Thu 2:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:52a
|Low
Wed 1:45p
|High
Wed 8:09p
|Low
Thu 2:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:34a
|Low
Wed 1:37p
|High
Wed 7:51p
|Low
Thu 2:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:14a
|High
Wed 11:44a
|Low
Wed 6:14p
|High
Thu 12:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:58a
|Low
Wed 2:05p
|High
Wed 8:14p
|Low
Thu 2:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 5:48a
|High
Wed 10:51a
|Low
Wed 5:48p
|High
Wed 11:08p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 8:38a
|Low
Wed 2:27p
|High
Wed 8:55p
|Low
Thu 3:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:45a
|Low
Wed 1:40p
|High
Wed 8:02p
|Low
Thu 2:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 8:06a
|Low
Wed 1:57p
|High
Wed 8:31p
|Low
Thu 2:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 7:53a
|Low
Wed 1:42p
|High
Wed 8:11p
|Low
Thu 2:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 8:53a
|Low
Wed 2:41p
|High
Wed 9:09p
|Low
Thu 3:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
Moderate risk of rip currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Isolated showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers late in the evening. Showers and tstms likely after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).