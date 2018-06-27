Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 27, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 77° Winds From the South

13 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:34pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:04a Low

Wed 2:09p High

Wed 8:21p Low

Thu 2:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:38a Low

Wed 1:33p High

Wed 7:55p Low

Thu 2:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:52a Low

Wed 1:45p High

Wed 8:09p Low

Thu 2:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:34a Low

Wed 1:37p High

Wed 7:51p Low

Thu 2:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:14a High

Wed 11:44a Low

Wed 6:14p High

Thu 12:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:58a Low

Wed 2:05p High

Wed 8:14p Low

Thu 2:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:48a High

Wed 10:51a Low

Wed 5:48p High

Wed 11:08p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:38a Low

Wed 2:27p High

Wed 8:55p Low

Thu 3:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:45a Low

Wed 1:40p High

Wed 8:02p Low

Thu 2:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 8:06a Low

Wed 1:57p High

Wed 8:31p Low

Thu 2:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:53a Low

Wed 1:42p High

Wed 8:11p Low

Thu 2:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:53a Low

Wed 2:41p High

Wed 9:09p Low

Thu 3:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

Moderate risk of rip currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Isolated showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers late in the evening. Showers and tstms likely after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip