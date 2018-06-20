Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 20, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 79°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 8:29a
|High
Wed 2:37p
|Low
Wed 8:56p
|High
Thu 2:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:53a
|High
Wed 2:11p
|Low
Wed 8:20p
|High
Thu 2:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:05a
|High
Wed 2:25p
|Low
Wed 8:32p
|High
Thu 2:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:57a
|High
Wed 2:07p
|Low
Wed 8:24p
|High
Thu 2:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:33a
|Low
Wed 12:34p
|High
Wed 6:17p
|Low
Thu 1:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:31a
|High
Wed 2:31p
|Low
Wed 8:51p
|High
Thu 2:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 12:08p
|High
Wed 5:24p
|Low
Thu 12:35a
|High
Thu 5:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 8:53a
|High
Wed 3:10p
|Low
Wed 9:13p
|High
Thu 3:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:03a
|High
Wed 2:24p
|Low
Wed 8:25p
|High
Thu 2:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 8:23a
|High
Wed 2:47p
|Low
Wed 8:45p
|High
Thu 3:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:09a
|High
Wed 2:31p
|Low
Wed 8:32p
|High
Thu 2:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 9:02a
|High
Wed 3:23p
|Low
Wed 9:27p
|High
Thu 3:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers late in the evening. Showers after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.
SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).