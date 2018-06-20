Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Barnegat Light (Barnegat Light Beach Patrol)

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 79°
Winds From the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 61° - 74°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm
UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 8:29a		 High
Wed 2:37p		 Low
Wed 8:56p		 High
Thu 2:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 7:53a		 High
Wed 2:11p		 Low
Wed 8:20p		 High
Thu 2:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:05a		 High
Wed 2:25p		 Low
Wed 8:32p		 High
Thu 2:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 7:57a		 High
Wed 2:07p		 Low
Wed 8:24p		 High
Thu 2:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 5:33a		 Low
Wed 12:34p		 High
Wed 6:17p		 Low
Thu 1:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 8:31a		 High
Wed 2:31p		 Low
Wed 8:51p		 High
Thu 2:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 12:08p		 High
Wed 5:24p		 Low
Thu 12:35a		 High
Thu 5:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 8:53a		 High
Wed 3:10p		 Low
Wed 9:13p		 High
Thu 3:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:03a		 High
Wed 2:24p		 Low
Wed 8:25p		 High
Thu 2:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 8:23a		 High
Wed 2:47p		 Low
Wed 8:45p		 High
Thu 3:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:09a		 High
Wed 2:31p		 Low
Wed 8:32p		 High
Thu 2:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 9:02a		 High
Wed 3:23p		 Low
Wed 9:27p		 High
Thu 3:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers late in the evening. Showers after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

