Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 20, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 79° Winds From the South

8 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 61° - 74°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 8:29a High

Wed 2:37p Low

Wed 8:56p High

Thu 2:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:53a High

Wed 2:11p Low

Wed 8:20p High

Thu 2:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:05a High

Wed 2:25p Low

Wed 8:32p High

Thu 2:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:57a High

Wed 2:07p Low

Wed 8:24p High

Thu 2:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:33a Low

Wed 12:34p High

Wed 6:17p Low

Thu 1:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:31a High

Wed 2:31p Low

Wed 8:51p High

Thu 2:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 12:08p High

Wed 5:24p Low

Thu 12:35a High

Thu 5:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 8:53a High

Wed 3:10p Low

Wed 9:13p High

Thu 3:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:03a High

Wed 2:24p Low

Wed 8:25p High

Thu 2:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 8:23a High

Wed 2:47p Low

Wed 8:45p High

Thu 3:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:09a High

Wed 2:31p Low

Wed 8:32p High

Thu 2:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 9:02a High

Wed 3:23p Low

Wed 9:27p High

Thu 3:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers late in the evening. Showers after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

