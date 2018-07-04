Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 84° Winds From the South

5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 81°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:33pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 6:36a High

Wed 12:57p Low

Wed 6:49p High

Thu 1:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:00a High

Wed 12:31p Low

Wed 6:13p High

Thu 12:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:12a High

Wed 12:45p Low

Wed 6:25p High

Thu 12:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:04a High

Wed 12:27p Low

Wed 6:17p High

Thu 12:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:41a High

Wed 4:37p Low

Wed 10:54p High

Thu 4:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:42a High

Wed 12:44p Low

Wed 6:47p High

Thu 12:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:15a High

Wed 3:44p Low

Wed 10:28p High

Thu 3:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:23a High

Wed 1:40p Low

Wed 7:26p High

Thu 1:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:20a High

Wed 12:27p Low

Wed 6:24p High

Thu 12:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:45a High

Wed 12:54p Low

Wed 6:45p High

Thu 1:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:29a High

Wed 12:32p Low

Wed 6:34p High

Thu 12:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:20a High

Wed 1:32p Low

Wed 7:30p High

Thu 1:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Areas of fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms, mainly in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

