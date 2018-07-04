Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 81°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 6:36a
|High
Wed 12:57p
|Low
Wed 6:49p
|High
Thu 1:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:00a
|High
Wed 12:31p
|Low
Wed 6:13p
|High
Thu 12:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:12a
|High
Wed 12:45p
|Low
Wed 6:25p
|High
Thu 12:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:04a
|High
Wed 12:27p
|Low
Wed 6:17p
|High
Thu 12:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:41a
|High
Wed 4:37p
|Low
Wed 10:54p
|High
Thu 4:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:42a
|High
Wed 12:44p
|Low
Wed 6:47p
|High
Thu 12:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:15a
|High
Wed 3:44p
|Low
Wed 10:28p
|High
Thu 3:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:23a
|High
Wed 1:40p
|Low
Wed 7:26p
|High
Thu 1:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:20a
|High
Wed 12:27p
|Low
Wed 6:24p
|High
Thu 12:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:45a
|High
Wed 12:54p
|Low
Wed 6:45p
|High
Thu 1:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:29a
|High
Wed 12:32p
|Low
Wed 6:34p
|High
Thu 12:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:20a
|High
Wed 1:32p
|Low
Wed 7:30p
|High
Thu 1:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Areas of fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms, mainly in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).