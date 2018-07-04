Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Belmar boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 84°
Winds From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 66° - 81°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:33pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 6:36a		 High
Wed 12:57p		 Low
Wed 6:49p		 High
Thu 1:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 6:00a		 High
Wed 12:31p		 Low
Wed 6:13p		 High
Thu 12:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 6:12a		 High
Wed 12:45p		 Low
Wed 6:25p		 High
Thu 12:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 6:04a		 High
Wed 12:27p		 Low
Wed 6:17p		 High
Thu 12:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 10:41a		 High
Wed 4:37p		 Low
Wed 10:54p		 High
Thu 4:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 6:42a		 High
Wed 12:44p		 Low
Wed 6:47p		 High
Thu 12:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 10:15a		 High
Wed 3:44p		 Low
Wed 10:28p		 High
Thu 3:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 7:23a		 High
Wed 1:40p		 Low
Wed 7:26p		 High
Thu 1:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 6:20a		 High
Wed 12:27p		 Low
Wed 6:24p		 High
Thu 12:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 6:45a		 High
Wed 12:54p		 Low
Wed 6:45p		 High
Thu 1:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 6:29a		 High
Wed 12:32p		 Low
Wed 6:34p		 High
Thu 12:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 7:20a		 High
Wed 1:32p		 Low
Wed 7:30p		 High
Thu 1:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Areas of fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Areas of fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms, mainly in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

