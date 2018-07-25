Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 80°
Winds From the South
13 - 24 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 21 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves 3 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 74° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:56am - 8:22pm
UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 6:57a		 Low
Wed 1:00p		 High
Wed 7:16p		 Low
Thu 1:43a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:31a		 Low
Wed 12:24p		 High
Wed 6:50p		 Low
Thu 1:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:45a		 Low
Wed 12:36p		 High
Wed 7:04p		 Low
Thu 1:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:27a		 Low
Wed 12:28p		 High
Wed 6:46p		 Low
Thu 1:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 5:04a		 High
Wed 10:37a		 Low
Wed 5:05p		 High
Wed 10:56p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 6:48a		 Low
Wed 12:53p		 High
Wed 7:06p		 Low
Thu 1:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Wed 9:44a		 Low
Wed 4:39p		 High
Wed 10:03p		 Low
Thu 5:22a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 7:28a		 Low
Wed 1:18p		 High
Wed 7:48p		 Low
Thu 2:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:39a		 Low
Wed 12:35p		 High
Wed 6:59p		 Low
Thu 1:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 6:53a		 Low
Wed 12:49p		 High
Wed 7:25p		 Low
Thu 1:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:50a		 Low
Wed 12:39p		 High
Wed 7:11p		 Low
Thu 1:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 7:45a		 Low
Wed 1:35p		 High
Wed 8:05p		 Low
Thu 2:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then showers with a chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top