Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 25, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 80°
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 24 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 21 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:56am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 6:57a
|Low
Wed 1:00p
|High
Wed 7:16p
|Low
Thu 1:43a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:31a
|Low
Wed 12:24p
|High
Wed 6:50p
|Low
Thu 1:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:45a
|Low
Wed 12:36p
|High
Wed 7:04p
|Low
Thu 1:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:27a
|Low
Wed 12:28p
|High
Wed 6:46p
|Low
Thu 1:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:04a
|High
Wed 10:37a
|Low
Wed 5:05p
|High
Wed 10:56p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:48a
|Low
Wed 12:53p
|High
Wed 7:06p
|Low
Thu 1:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:44a
|Low
Wed 4:39p
|High
Wed 10:03p
|Low
Thu 5:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 7:28a
|Low
Wed 1:18p
|High
Wed 7:48p
|Low
Thu 2:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:39a
|Low
Wed 12:35p
|High
Wed 6:59p
|Low
Thu 1:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 6:53a
|Low
Wed 12:49p
|High
Wed 7:25p
|Low
Thu 1:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:50a
|Low
Wed 12:39p
|High
Wed 7:11p
|Low
Thu 1:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:45a
|Low
Wed 1:35p
|High
Wed 8:05p
|Low
Thu 2:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then showers with a chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).