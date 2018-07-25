Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 80° Winds From the South

13 - 24 mph (Gust 26 mph)

11 - 21 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 3 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 74° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:56am - 8:22pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:57a Low

Wed 1:00p High

Wed 7:16p Low

Thu 1:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:31a Low

Wed 12:24p High

Wed 6:50p Low

Thu 1:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:45a Low

Wed 12:36p High

Wed 7:04p Low

Thu 1:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:27a Low

Wed 12:28p High

Wed 6:46p Low

Thu 1:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:04a High

Wed 10:37a Low

Wed 5:05p High

Wed 10:56p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:48a Low

Wed 12:53p High

Wed 7:06p Low

Thu 1:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:44a Low

Wed 4:39p High

Wed 10:03p Low

Thu 5:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:28a Low

Wed 1:18p High

Wed 7:48p Low

Thu 2:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:39a Low

Wed 12:35p High

Wed 6:59p Low

Thu 1:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 6:53a Low

Wed 12:49p High

Wed 7:25p Low

Thu 1:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:50a Low

Wed 12:39p High

Wed 7:11p Low

Thu 1:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:45a Low

Wed 1:35p High

Wed 8:05p Low

Thu 2:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then showers with a chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

FRI : SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT : SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN : N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).