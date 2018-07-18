Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 18, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 86°
|Winds
|From the North
9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:50am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 7:00a
|High
Wed 1:17p
|Low
Wed 7:23p
|High
Thu 1:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:24a
|High
Wed 12:51p
|Low
Wed 6:47p
|High
Thu 1:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:36a
|High
Wed 1:05p
|Low
Wed 6:59p
|High
Thu 1:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:28a
|High
Wed 12:47p
|Low
Wed 6:51p
|High
Thu 12:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 11:05a
|High
Wed 4:57p
|Low
Wed 11:28p
|High
Thu 5:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:07a
|High
Wed 1:07p
|Low
Wed 7:25p
|High
Thu 1:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:39a
|High
Wed 4:04p
|Low
Wed 11:02p
|High
Thu 4:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:29a
|High
Wed 1:47p
|Low
Wed 7:49p
|High
Thu 2:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:38a
|High
Wed 12:54p
|Low
Wed 6:59p
|High
Thu 1:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:00a
|High
Wed 1:20p
|Low
Wed 7:20p
|High
Thu 1:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:42a
|High
Wed 12:59p
|Low
Wed 7:04p
|High
Thu 1:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:38a
|High
Wed 1:56p
|Low
Wed 8:01p
|High
Thu 2:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).