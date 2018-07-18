Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 86° Winds From the North

9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:50am - 8:27pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 7:00a High

Wed 1:17p Low

Wed 7:23p High

Thu 1:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:24a High

Wed 12:51p Low

Wed 6:47p High

Thu 1:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:36a High

Wed 1:05p Low

Wed 6:59p High

Thu 1:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:28a High

Wed 12:47p Low

Wed 6:51p High

Thu 12:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 11:05a High

Wed 4:57p Low

Wed 11:28p High

Thu 5:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:07a High

Wed 1:07p Low

Wed 7:25p High

Thu 1:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:39a High

Wed 4:04p Low

Wed 11:02p High

Thu 4:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:29a High

Wed 1:47p Low

Wed 7:49p High

Thu 2:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:38a High

Wed 12:54p Low

Wed 6:59p High

Thu 1:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:00a High

Wed 1:20p Low

Wed 7:20p High

Thu 1:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:42a High

Wed 12:59p Low

Wed 7:04p High

Thu 1:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:38a High

Wed 1:56p Low

Wed 8:01p High

Thu 2:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

