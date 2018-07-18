Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 86°
Winds From the North
9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 68° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:50am - 8:27pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 7:00a		 High
Wed 1:17p		 Low
Wed 7:23p		 High
Thu 1:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 6:24a		 High
Wed 12:51p		 Low
Wed 6:47p		 High
Thu 1:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 6:36a		 High
Wed 1:05p		 Low
Wed 6:59p		 High
Thu 1:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 6:28a		 High
Wed 12:47p		 Low
Wed 6:51p		 High
Thu 12:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 11:05a		 High
Wed 4:57p		 Low
Wed 11:28p		 High
Thu 5:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 7:07a		 High
Wed 1:07p		 Low
Wed 7:25p		 High
Thu 1:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 10:39a		 High
Wed 4:04p		 Low
Wed 11:02p		 High
Thu 4:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 7:29a		 High
Wed 1:47p		 Low
Wed 7:49p		 High
Thu 2:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 6:38a		 High
Wed 12:54p		 Low
Wed 6:59p		 High
Thu 1:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 7:00a		 High
Wed 1:20p		 Low
Wed 7:20p		 High
Thu 1:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 6:42a		 High
Wed 12:59p		 Low
Wed 7:04p		 High
Thu 1:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 7:38a		 High
Wed 1:56p		 Low
Wed 8:01p		 High
Thu 2:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

