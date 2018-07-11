Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Harvey Cedars on LBI (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 84°
Winds From the North
6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 69° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:31pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 6:49a		 Low
Wed 12:57p		 High
Wed 7:08p		 Low
Thu 1:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:23a		 Low
Wed 12:21p		 High
Wed 6:42p		 Low
Thu 1:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:37a		 Low
Wed 12:33p		 High
Wed 6:56p		 Low
Thu 1:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:19a		 Low
Wed 12:25p		 High
Wed 6:38p		 Low
Thu 1:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 5:04a		 High
Wed 10:29a		 Low
Wed 5:02p		 High
Wed 10:48p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 6:40a		 Low
Wed 12:47p		 High
Wed 7:02p		 Low
Thu 1:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Wed 9:36a		 Low
Wed 4:36p		 High
Wed 9:55p		 Low
Thu 5:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 7:27a		 Low
Wed 1:16p		 High
Wed 7:53p		 Low
Thu 2:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:22a		 Low
Wed 12:19p		 High
Wed 6:48p		 Low
Thu 1:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 6:49a		 Low
Wed 12:44p		 High
Wed 7:23p		 Low
Thu 1:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:27a		 Low
Wed 12:29p		 High
Wed 6:58p		 Low
Thu 1:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 7:30a		 Low
Wed 1:21p		 High
Wed 7:57p		 Low
Thu 2:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

