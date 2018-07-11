Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 84°
|Winds
|From the North
6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 79°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:45am - 8:31pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 6:49a
|Low
Wed 12:57p
|High
Wed 7:08p
|Low
Thu 1:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:23a
|Low
Wed 12:21p
|High
Wed 6:42p
|Low
Thu 1:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:37a
|Low
Wed 12:33p
|High
Wed 6:56p
|Low
Thu 1:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:19a
|Low
Wed 12:25p
|High
Wed 6:38p
|Low
Thu 1:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:04a
|High
Wed 10:29a
|Low
Wed 5:02p
|High
Wed 10:48p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:40a
|Low
Wed 12:47p
|High
Wed 7:02p
|Low
Thu 1:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:36a
|Low
Wed 4:36p
|High
Wed 9:55p
|Low
Thu 5:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 7:27a
|Low
Wed 1:16p
|High
Wed 7:53p
|Low
Thu 2:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:22a
|Low
Wed 12:19p
|High
Wed 6:48p
|Low
Thu 1:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 6:49a
|Low
Wed 12:44p
|High
Wed 7:23p
|Low
Thu 1:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:27a
|Low
Wed 12:29p
|High
Wed 6:58p
|Low
Thu 1:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:30a
|Low
Wed 1:21p
|High
Wed 7:57p
|Low
Thu 2:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).