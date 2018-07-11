Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 84° Winds From the North

6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 69° - 79°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:31pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:49a Low

Wed 12:57p High

Wed 7:08p Low

Thu 1:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:23a Low

Wed 12:21p High

Wed 6:42p Low

Thu 1:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:37a Low

Wed 12:33p High

Wed 6:56p Low

Thu 1:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:19a Low

Wed 12:25p High

Wed 6:38p Low

Thu 1:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:04a High

Wed 10:29a Low

Wed 5:02p High

Wed 10:48p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:40a Low

Wed 12:47p High

Wed 7:02p Low

Thu 1:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:36a Low

Wed 4:36p High

Wed 9:55p Low

Thu 5:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:27a Low

Wed 1:16p High

Wed 7:53p Low

Thu 2:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:22a Low

Wed 12:19p High

Wed 6:48p Low

Thu 1:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 6:49a Low

Wed 12:44p High

Wed 7:23p Low

Thu 1:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:27a Low

Wed 12:29p High

Wed 6:58p Low

Thu 1:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:30a Low

Wed 1:21p High

Wed 7:57p Low

Thu 2:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

