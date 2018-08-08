Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Barnegat Light (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 88°
Winds From the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 65° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:09am - 8:07pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 5:28a		 Low
Wed 11:42a		 High
Wed 5:52p		 Low
Thu 12:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 5:02a		 Low
Wed 11:06a		 High
Wed 5:26p		 Low
Thu 12:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 5:16a		 Low
Wed 11:18a		 High
Wed 5:40p		 Low
Thu 12:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 11:10a		 High
Wed 5:22p		 Low
Thu 12:08a		 High
Thu 6:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 9:08a		 Low
Wed 3:47p		 High
Wed 9:32p		 Low
Thu 4:45a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 5:22a		 Low
Wed 11:30a		 High
Wed 5:47p		 Low
Thu 12:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Wed 8:15a		 Low
Wed 3:21p		 High
Wed 8:39p		 Low
Thu 4:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 6:08a		 Low
Wed 11:59a		 High
Wed 6:38p		 Low
Thu 1:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 5:05a		 Low
Wed 11:03a		 High
Wed 5:35p		 Low
Thu 12:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 5:30a		 Low
Wed 11:26a		 High
Wed 6:08p		 Low
Thu 12:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 5:13a		 Low
Wed 11:13a		 High
Wed 5:47p		 Low
Thu 12:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 6:10a		 Low
Wed 12:05p		 High
Wed 6:41p		 Low
Thu 1:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top