Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 8, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 88°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:09am - 8:07pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 5:28a
|Low
Wed 11:42a
|High
Wed 5:52p
|Low
Thu 12:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:02a
|Low
Wed 11:06a
|High
Wed 5:26p
|Low
Thu 12:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:16a
|Low
Wed 11:18a
|High
Wed 5:40p
|Low
Thu 12:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 11:10a
|High
Wed 5:22p
|Low
Thu 12:08a
|High
Thu 6:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:08a
|Low
Wed 3:47p
|High
Wed 9:32p
|Low
Thu 4:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:22a
|Low
Wed 11:30a
|High
Wed 5:47p
|Low
Thu 12:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:15a
|Low
Wed 3:21p
|High
Wed 8:39p
|Low
Thu 4:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 6:08a
|Low
Wed 11:59a
|High
Wed 6:38p
|Low
Thu 1:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:05a
|Low
Wed 11:03a
|High
Wed 5:35p
|Low
Thu 12:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:30a
|Low
Wed 11:26a
|High
Wed 6:08p
|Low
Thu 12:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:13a
|Low
Wed 11:13a
|High
Wed 5:47p
|Low
Thu 12:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 6:10a
|Low
Wed 12:05p
|High
Wed 6:41p
|Low
Thu 1:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).