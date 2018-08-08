Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 8, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 88° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 65° - 84°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:09am - 8:07pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 5:28a Low

Wed 11:42a High

Wed 5:52p Low

Thu 12:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:02a Low

Wed 11:06a High

Wed 5:26p Low

Thu 12:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:16a Low

Wed 11:18a High

Wed 5:40p Low

Thu 12:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 11:10a High

Wed 5:22p Low

Thu 12:08a High

Thu 6:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:08a Low

Wed 3:47p High

Wed 9:32p Low

Thu 4:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:22a Low

Wed 11:30a High

Wed 5:47p Low

Thu 12:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:15a Low

Wed 3:21p High

Wed 8:39p Low

Thu 4:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 6:08a Low

Wed 11:59a High

Wed 6:38p Low

Thu 1:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:05a Low

Wed 11:03a High

Wed 5:35p Low

Thu 12:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:30a Low

Wed 11:26a High

Wed 6:08p Low

Thu 12:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:13a Low

Wed 11:13a High

Wed 5:47p Low

Thu 12:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 6:10a Low

Wed 12:05p High

Wed 6:41p Low

Thu 1:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT : NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

