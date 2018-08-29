Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 94° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 78° - 84°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:28am - 7:38pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:18a Low

Wed 4:40p High

Wed 10:33p Low

Thu 4:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:52a Low

Wed 4:04p High

Wed 10:07p Low

Thu 4:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:06a Low

Wed 4:16p High

Wed 10:21p Low

Thu 4:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:48a Low

Wed 4:08p High

Wed 10:03p Low

Thu 4:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:26a High

Wed 1:58p Low

Wed 8:45p High

Thu 2:13a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:09a Low

Wed 4:29p High

Wed 10:25p Low

Thu 4:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:00a High

Wed 1:05p Low

Wed 8:19p High

Thu 1:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 11:07a Low

Wed 5:03p High

Wed 11:17p Low

Thu 5:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:57a Low

Wed 4:04p High

Wed 10:11p Low

Thu 4:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:33a Low

Wed 4:26p High

Wed 10:49p Low

Thu 4:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:02a Low

Wed 4:07p High

Wed 10:18p Low

Thu 4:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 11:06a Low

Wed 5:07p High

Wed 11:24p Low

Thu 5:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

THU NIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI : E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT : E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).