Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 94°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 84°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:28am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:18a
|Low
Wed 4:40p
|High
Wed 10:33p
|Low
Thu 4:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:52a
|Low
Wed 4:04p
|High
Wed 10:07p
|Low
Thu 4:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:06a
|Low
Wed 4:16p
|High
Wed 10:21p
|Low
Thu 4:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:48a
|Low
Wed 4:08p
|High
Wed 10:03p
|Low
Thu 4:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:26a
|High
Wed 1:58p
|Low
Wed 8:45p
|High
Thu 2:13a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:09a
|Low
Wed 4:29p
|High
Wed 10:25p
|Low
Thu 4:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:00a
|High
Wed 1:05p
|Low
Wed 8:19p
|High
Thu 1:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 11:07a
|Low
Wed 5:03p
|High
Wed 11:17p
|Low
Thu 5:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:57a
|Low
Wed 4:04p
|High
Wed 10:11p
|Low
Thu 4:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:33a
|Low
Wed 4:26p
|High
Wed 10:49p
|Low
Thu 4:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:02a
|Low
Wed 4:07p
|High
Wed 10:18p
|Low
Thu 4:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 11:06a
|Low
Wed 5:07p
|High
Wed 11:24p
|Low
Thu 5:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers.
FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).