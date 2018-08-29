Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 94°
Winds From the Southwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 78° - 84°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:28am - 7:38pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 10:18a		 Low
Wed 4:40p		 High
Wed 10:33p		 Low
Thu 4:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:52a		 Low
Wed 4:04p		 High
Wed 10:07p		 Low
Thu 4:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:06a		 Low
Wed 4:16p		 High
Wed 10:21p		 Low
Thu 4:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:48a		 Low
Wed 4:08p		 High
Wed 10:03p		 Low
Thu 4:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 8:26a		 High
Wed 1:58p		 Low
Wed 8:45p		 High
Thu 2:13a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 10:09a		 Low
Wed 4:29p		 High
Wed 10:25p		 Low
Thu 4:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 8:00a		 High
Wed 1:05p		 Low
Wed 8:19p		 High
Thu 1:20a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 11:07a		 Low
Wed 5:03p		 High
Wed 11:17p		 Low
Thu 5:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:57a		 Low
Wed 4:04p		 High
Wed 10:11p		 Low
Thu 4:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 10:33a		 Low
Wed 4:26p		 High
Wed 10:49p		 Low
Thu 4:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 10:02a		 Low
Wed 4:07p		 High
Wed 10:18p		 Low
Thu 4:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 11:06a		 Low
Wed 5:07p		 High
Wed 11:24p		 Low
Thu 5:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top