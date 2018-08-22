Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 22, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 86° Winds From the West

11 - 16 mph (Gust 26 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:22am - 7:49pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 5:39a Low

Wed 11:49a High

Wed 6:02p Low

Thu 12:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:13a Low

Wed 11:13a High

Wed 5:36p Low

Wed 11:54p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:27a Low

Wed 11:25a High

Wed 5:50p Low

Thu 12:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:09a Low

Wed 11:17a High

Wed 5:32p Low

Wed 11:58p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:19a Low

Wed 3:54p High

Wed 9:42p Low

Thu 4:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:35a Low

Wed 11:39a High

Wed 5:53p Low

Thu 12:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:26a Low

Wed 3:28p High

Wed 8:49p Low

Thu 4:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 6:11a Low

Wed 12:04p High

Wed 6:34p Low

Thu 12:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:28a Low

Wed 11:24a High

Wed 5:50p Low

Thu 12:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:36a Low

Wed 11:34a High

Wed 6:12p Low

Thu 12:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:45a Low

Wed 11:29a High

Wed 6:06p Low

Thu 12:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 6:29a Low

Wed 12:22p High

Wed 6:53p Low

Thu 1:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers early, then a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT : NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN : SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).