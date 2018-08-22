Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 86°
Winds From the West
11 - 16 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:22am - 7:49pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 5:39a		 Low
Wed 11:49a		 High
Wed 6:02p		 Low
Thu 12:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 5:13a		 Low
Wed 11:13a		 High
Wed 5:36p		 Low
Wed 11:54p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 5:27a		 Low
Wed 11:25a		 High
Wed 5:50p		 Low
Thu 12:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 5:09a		 Low
Wed 11:17a		 High
Wed 5:32p		 Low
Wed 11:58p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 9:19a		 Low
Wed 3:54p		 High
Wed 9:42p		 Low
Thu 4:35a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 5:35a		 Low
Wed 11:39a		 High
Wed 5:53p		 Low
Thu 12:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Wed 8:26a		 Low
Wed 3:28p		 High
Wed 8:49p		 Low
Thu 4:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 6:11a		 Low
Wed 12:04p		 High
Wed 6:34p		 Low
Thu 12:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 5:28a		 Low
Wed 11:24a		 High
Wed 5:50p		 Low
Thu 12:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 5:36a		 Low
Wed 11:34a		 High
Wed 6:12p		 Low
Thu 12:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 5:45a		 Low
Wed 11:29a		 High
Wed 6:06p		 Low
Thu 12:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 6:29a		 Low
Wed 12:22p		 High
Wed 6:53p		 Low
Thu 1:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers early, then a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

