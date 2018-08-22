Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 22, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 86°
|Winds
|From the West
11 - 16 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:22am - 7:49pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 5:39a
|Low
Wed 11:49a
|High
Wed 6:02p
|Low
Thu 12:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:13a
|Low
Wed 11:13a
|High
Wed 5:36p
|Low
Wed 11:54p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:27a
|Low
Wed 11:25a
|High
Wed 5:50p
|Low
Thu 12:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:09a
|Low
Wed 11:17a
|High
Wed 5:32p
|Low
Wed 11:58p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:19a
|Low
Wed 3:54p
|High
Wed 9:42p
|Low
Thu 4:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:35a
|Low
Wed 11:39a
|High
Wed 5:53p
|Low
Thu 12:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:26a
|Low
Wed 3:28p
|High
Wed 8:49p
|Low
Thu 4:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 6:11a
|Low
Wed 12:04p
|High
Wed 6:34p
|Low
Thu 12:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:28a
|Low
Wed 11:24a
|High
Wed 5:50p
|Low
Thu 12:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:36a
|Low
Wed 11:34a
|High
Wed 6:12p
|Low
Thu 12:34a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:45a
|Low
Wed 11:29a
|High
Wed 6:06p
|Low
Thu 12:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 6:29a
|Low
Wed 12:22p
|High
Wed 6:53p
|Low
Thu 1:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers early, then a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).