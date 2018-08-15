Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 83° - 91° Winds From the West

10 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 75° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:15am - 7:58pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:39a High

Wed 11:54a Low

Wed 6:00p High

Thu 12:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:03a High

Wed 11:28a Low

Wed 5:24p High

Wed 11:43p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:15a High

Wed 11:42a Low

Wed 5:36p High

Wed 11:57p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:07a High

Wed 11:24a Low

Wed 5:28p High

Wed 11:39p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:44a High

Wed 3:34p Low

Wed 10:05p High

Thu 3:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:43a High

Wed 11:43a Low

Wed 6:02p High

Thu 12:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:18a High

Wed 2:41p Low

Wed 9:39p High

Thu 2:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:06a High

Wed 12:24p Low

Wed 6:27p High

Thu 12:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:15a High

Wed 11:27a Low

Wed 5:36p High

Wed 11:43p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:36a High

Wed 11:58a Low

Wed 5:58p High

Thu 12:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:16a High

Wed 11:32a Low

Wed 5:38p High

Wed 11:52p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:15a High

Wed 12:32p Low

Wed 6:38p High

Thu 12:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT : W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN : NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT : NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).