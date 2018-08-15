Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|83° - 91°
|Winds
|From the West
10 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:15am - 7:58pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:39a
|High
Wed 11:54a
|Low
Wed 6:00p
|High
Thu 12:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:03a
|High
Wed 11:28a
|Low
Wed 5:24p
|High
Wed 11:43p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|High
Wed 11:42a
|Low
Wed 5:36p
|High
Wed 11:57p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:07a
|High
Wed 11:24a
|Low
Wed 5:28p
|High
Wed 11:39p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:44a
|High
Wed 3:34p
|Low
Wed 10:05p
|High
Thu 3:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:43a
|High
Wed 11:43a
|Low
Wed 6:02p
|High
Thu 12:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:18a
|High
Wed 2:41p
|Low
Wed 9:39p
|High
Thu 2:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:06a
|High
Wed 12:24p
|Low
Wed 6:27p
|High
Thu 12:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|High
Wed 11:27a
|Low
Wed 5:36p
|High
Wed 11:43p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:36a
|High
Wed 11:58a
|Low
Wed 5:58p
|High
Thu 12:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:16a
|High
Wed 11:32a
|Low
Wed 5:38p
|High
Wed 11:52p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:15a
|High
Wed 12:32p
|Low
Wed 6:38p
|High
Thu 12:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).