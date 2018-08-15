Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 83° - 91°
Winds From the West
10 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 75° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:15am - 7:58pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 5:39a		 High
Wed 11:54a		 Low
Wed 6:00p		 High
Thu 12:09a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 5:03a		 High
Wed 11:28a		 Low
Wed 5:24p		 High
Wed 11:43p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 5:15a		 High
Wed 11:42a		 Low
Wed 5:36p		 High
Wed 11:57p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 5:07a		 High
Wed 11:24a		 Low
Wed 5:28p		 High
Wed 11:39p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 9:44a		 High
Wed 3:34p		 Low
Wed 10:05p		 High
Thu 3:49a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 5:43a		 High
Wed 11:43a		 Low
Wed 6:02p		 High
Thu 12:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Wed 9:18a		 High
Wed 2:41p		 Low
Wed 9:39p		 High
Thu 2:56a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 6:06a		 High
Wed 12:24p		 Low
Wed 6:27p		 High
Thu 12:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 5:15a		 High
Wed 11:27a		 Low
Wed 5:36p		 High
Wed 11:43p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 5:36a		 High
Wed 11:58a		 Low
Wed 5:58p		 High
Thu 12:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 5:16a		 High
Wed 11:32a		 Low
Wed 5:38p		 High
Wed 11:52p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 6:15a		 High
Wed 12:32p		 Low
Wed 6:38p		 High
Thu 12:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

