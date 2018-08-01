Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 86° Winds From the South

14 - 24 mph (Gust 31 mph)

12 - 21 knots (Gust 27 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:02am - 8:15pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:26a High

Wed 11:34a Low

Wed 5:38p High

Wed 11:43p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:08a Low

Wed 5:02p High

Wed 11:17p Low

Thu 5:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:02a High

Wed 11:22a Low

Wed 5:14p High

Wed 11:31p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:04a Low

Wed 5:06p High

Wed 11:13p Low

Thu 5:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:31a High

Wed 3:14p Low

Wed 9:43p High

Thu 3:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:25a High

Wed 11:23a Low

Wed 5:31p High

Wed 11:33p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:05a High

Wed 2:21p Low

Wed 9:17p High

Thu 2:30a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:04a High

Wed 12:20p Low

Wed 6:08p High

Thu 12:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:02a High

Wed 11:07a Low

Wed 5:08p High

Wed 11:17p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:29a High

Wed 11:41a Low

Wed 5:30p High

Wed 11:54p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:08a High

Wed 11:13a Low

Wed 5:14p High

Wed 11:25p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:03a High

Wed 12:16p Low

Wed 6:14p High

Thu 12:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Isolated showers early, then scattered showers with isolated tstms.

TONIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).