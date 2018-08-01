Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Winds
|From the South
14 - 24 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:02am - 8:15pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|High
Wed 11:34a
|Low
Wed 5:38p
|High
Wed 11:43p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:08a
|Low
Wed 5:02p
|High
Wed 11:17p
|Low
Thu 5:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:02a
|High
Wed 11:22a
|Low
Wed 5:14p
|High
Wed 11:31p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:04a
|Low
Wed 5:06p
|High
Wed 11:13p
|Low
Thu 5:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:31a
|High
Wed 3:14p
|Low
Wed 9:43p
|High
Thu 3:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:25a
|High
Wed 11:23a
|Low
Wed 5:31p
|High
Wed 11:33p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:05a
|High
Wed 2:21p
|Low
Wed 9:17p
|High
Thu 2:30a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:04a
|High
Wed 12:20p
|Low
Wed 6:08p
|High
Thu 12:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:02a
|High
Wed 11:07a
|Low
Wed 5:08p
|High
Wed 11:17p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:29a
|High
Wed 11:41a
|Low
Wed 5:30p
|High
Wed 11:54p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:08a
|High
Wed 11:13a
|Low
Wed 5:14p
|High
Wed 11:25p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:03a
|High
Wed 12:16p
|Low
Wed 6:14p
|High
Thu 12:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Isolated showers early, then scattered showers with isolated tstms.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).