Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 92° Winds From the South

5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 77° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:34am - 7:29pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 9:17a High

Tue 3:22p Low

Tue 10:27p High

Wed 4:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:41a High

Tue 2:56p Low

Tue 9:51p High

Wed 3:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:53a High

Tue 3:10p Low

Tue 10:03p High

Wed 3:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:45a High

Tue 2:52p Low

Tue 9:55p High

Wed 3:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:39a Low

Tue 1:22p High

Tue 7:02p Low

Wed 2:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:07a High

Tue 3:22p Low

Tue 10:21p High

Wed 4:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:46a Low

Tue 12:56p High

Tue 6:09p Low

Wed 2:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:37a High

Tue 4:15p Low

Tue 10:46p High

Wed 4:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:38a High

Tue 3:09p Low

Tue 9:48p High

Wed 3:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 9:00a High

Tue 3:45p Low

Tue 10:12p High

Wed 4:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:48a High

Tue 3:22p Low

Tue 9:52p High

Wed 3:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 9:41a High

Tue 4:16p Low

Tue 10:42p High

Wed 4:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED : SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT : NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT : NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT : E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).