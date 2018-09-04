Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Seaside Heights (Matthew White, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 92°
Winds From the South
5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 77° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:34am - 7:29pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 9:17a		 High
Tue 3:22p		 Low
Tue 10:27p		 High
Wed 4:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:41a		 High
Tue 2:56p		 Low
Tue 9:51p		 High
Wed 3:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:53a		 High
Tue 3:10p		 Low
Tue 10:03p		 High
Wed 3:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:45a		 High
Tue 2:52p		 Low
Tue 9:55p		 High
Wed 3:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 6:39a		 Low
Tue 1:22p		 High
Tue 7:02p		 Low
Wed 2:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 9:07a		 High
Tue 3:22p		 Low
Tue 10:21p		 High
Wed 4:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Tue 5:46a		 Low
Tue 12:56p		 High
Tue 6:09p		 Low
Wed 2:06a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 9:37a		 High
Tue 4:15p		 Low
Tue 10:46p		 High
Wed 4:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:38a		 High
Tue 3:09p		 Low
Tue 9:48p		 High
Wed 3:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 9:00a		 High
Tue 3:45p		 Low
Tue 10:12p		 High
Wed 4:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:48a		 High
Tue 3:22p		 Low
Tue 9:52p		 High
Wed 3:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 9:41a		 High
Tue 4:16p		 Low
Tue 10:42p		 High
Wed 4:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

