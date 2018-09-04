Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 92°
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|77° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:34am - 7:29pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 9:17a
|High
Tue 3:22p
|Low
Tue 10:27p
|High
Wed 4:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:41a
|High
Tue 2:56p
|Low
Tue 9:51p
|High
Wed 3:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:53a
|High
Tue 3:10p
|Low
Tue 10:03p
|High
Wed 3:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:45a
|High
Tue 2:52p
|Low
Tue 9:55p
|High
Wed 3:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:39a
|Low
Tue 1:22p
|High
Tue 7:02p
|Low
Wed 2:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:07a
|High
Tue 3:22p
|Low
Tue 10:21p
|High
Wed 4:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 5:46a
|Low
Tue 12:56p
|High
Tue 6:09p
|Low
Wed 2:06a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:37a
|High
Tue 4:15p
|Low
Tue 10:46p
|High
Wed 4:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:38a
|High
Tue 3:09p
|Low
Tue 9:48p
|High
Wed 3:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 9:00a
|High
Tue 3:45p
|Low
Tue 10:12p
|High
Wed 4:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:48a
|High
Tue 3:22p
|Low
Tue 9:52p
|High
Wed 3:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 9:41a
|High
Tue 4:16p
|Low
Tue 10:42p
|High
Wed 4:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
WED: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SAT: NE winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).