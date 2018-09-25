Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 25, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 77° Winds From the South

15 - 25 mph (Gust 35 mph)

13 - 22 knots (Gust 30 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 69° - 74°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:53am - 6:55pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:37a Low

Tue 3:00p High

Tue 8:53p Low

Wed 3:14a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:11a Low

Tue 2:24p High

Tue 8:27p Low

Wed 2:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:25a Low

Tue 2:36p High

Tue 8:41p Low

Wed 2:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:07a Low

Tue 2:28p High

Tue 8:23p Low

Wed 2:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:42a High

Tue 12:17p Low

Tue 7:05p High

Wed 12:33a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:28a Low

Tue 2:52p High

Tue 8:45p Low

Wed 3:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:16a High

Tue 11:24a Low

Tue 6:39p High

Tue 11:40p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:20a Low

Tue 3:20p High

Tue 9:33p Low

Wed 3:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:17a Low

Tue 2:23p High

Tue 8:33p Low

Wed 2:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:48a Low

Tue 2:47p High

Tue 9:08p Low

Wed 3:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:20a Low

Tue 2:29p High

Tue 8:38p Low

Wed 2:48a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:21a Low

Tue 3:24p High

Tue 9:40p Low

Wed 3:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

TODAY : SE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers.

TONIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT : W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU : N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI : E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT : N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).