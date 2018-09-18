Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 82°
Winds From the North
9 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)
8 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves 2 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 74° - 77°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:47am - 7:06pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 9:33a		 High
Tue 3:38p		 Low
Tue 10:22p		 High
Wed 4:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 8:57a		 High
Tue 3:12p		 Low
Tue 9:46p		 High
Wed 3:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:09a		 High
Tue 3:26p		 Low
Tue 9:58p		 High
Wed 3:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:01a		 High
Tue 3:08p		 Low
Tue 9:50p		 High
Wed 3:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 6:54a		 Low
Tue 1:38p		 High
Tue 7:18p		 Low
Wed 2:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 9:28a		 High
Tue 3:38p		 Low
Tue 10:17p		 High
Wed 4:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Tue 6:01a		 Low
Tue 1:12p		 High
Tue 6:25p		 Low
Wed 2:01a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 9:47a		 High
Tue 4:15p		 Low
Tue 10:42p		 High
Wed 4:46a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:06a		 High
Tue 3:32p		 Low
Tue 10:03p		 High
Wed 4:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 9:10a		 High
Tue 3:52p		 Low
Tue 10:18p		 High
Wed 4:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:04a		 High
Tue 3:48p		 Low
Tue 10:11p		 High
Wed 4:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 10:00a		 High
Tue 4:29p		 Low
Tue 10:58p		 High
Wed 5:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early, then showers with a chance of tstms.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the late evening and early morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

