Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 82°
|Winds
|From the North
9 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)
8 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 77°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:47am - 7:06pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 9:33a
|High
Tue 3:38p
|Low
Tue 10:22p
|High
Wed 4:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:57a
|High
Tue 3:12p
|Low
Tue 9:46p
|High
Wed 3:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:09a
|High
Tue 3:26p
|Low
Tue 9:58p
|High
Wed 3:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:01a
|High
Tue 3:08p
|Low
Tue 9:50p
|High
Wed 3:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:54a
|Low
Tue 1:38p
|High
Tue 7:18p
|Low
Wed 2:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:28a
|High
Tue 3:38p
|Low
Tue 10:17p
|High
Wed 4:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 6:01a
|Low
Tue 1:12p
|High
Tue 6:25p
|Low
Wed 2:01a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:47a
|High
Tue 4:15p
|Low
Tue 10:42p
|High
Wed 4:46a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:06a
|High
Tue 3:32p
|Low
Tue 10:03p
|High
Wed 4:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 9:10a
|High
Tue 3:52p
|Low
Tue 10:18p
|High
Wed 4:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:04a
|High
Tue 3:48p
|Low
Tue 10:11p
|High
Wed 4:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 10:00a
|High
Tue 4:29p
|Low
Tue 10:58p
|High
Wed 5:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early, then showers with a chance of tstms.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the late evening and early morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.
WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).