Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 82° Winds From the North

9 - 21 mph (Gust 30 mph)

8 - 18 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 74° - 77°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:47am - 7:06pm UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 9:33a High

Tue 3:38p Low

Tue 10:22p High

Wed 4:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:57a High

Tue 3:12p Low

Tue 9:46p High

Wed 3:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:09a High

Tue 3:26p Low

Tue 9:58p High

Wed 3:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:01a High

Tue 3:08p Low

Tue 9:50p High

Wed 3:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:54a Low

Tue 1:38p High

Tue 7:18p Low

Wed 2:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:28a High

Tue 3:38p Low

Tue 10:17p High

Wed 4:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 6:01a Low

Tue 1:12p High

Tue 6:25p Low

Wed 2:01a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:47a High

Tue 4:15p Low

Tue 10:42p High

Wed 4:46a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:06a High

Tue 3:32p Low

Tue 10:03p High

Wed 4:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 9:10a High

Tue 3:52p Low

Tue 10:18p High

Wed 4:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:04a High

Tue 3:48p Low

Tue 10:11p High

Wed 4:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 10:00a High

Tue 4:29p Low

Tue 10:58p High

Wed 5:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY : S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early, then showers with a chance of tstms.

TONIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the late evening and early morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

WED : N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT : NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT : SE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT : N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).