Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 29, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 82° Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:22pm UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:27a Low

Tue 2:36p High

Tue 8:45p Low

Wed 3:15a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:01a Low

Tue 2:00p High

Tue 8:19p Low

Wed 2:39a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:15a Low

Tue 2:12p High

Tue 8:33p Low

Wed 2:51a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:57a Low

Tue 2:04p High

Tue 8:15p Low

Wed 2:43a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:38a High

Tue 12:07p Low

Tue 6:41p High

Wed 12:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:21a Low

Tue 2:33p High

Tue 8:39p Low

Wed 3:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:12a High

Tue 11:14a Low

Tue 6:15p High

Tue 11:32p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:02a Low

Tue 2:54p High

Tue 9:20p Low

Wed 3:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:08a Low

Tue 2:07p High

Tue 8:26p Low

Wed 2:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:32a Low

Tue 2:25p High

Tue 8:55p Low

Wed 3:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:16a Low

Tue 2:08p High

Tue 8:34p Low

Wed 2:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:17a Low

Tue 3:08p High

Tue 9:34p Low

Wed 3:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

Moderate Rip Current Risk. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip