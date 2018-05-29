Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 29, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 82°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:27a
|Low
Tue 2:36p
|High
Tue 8:45p
|Low
Wed 3:15a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:01a
|Low
Tue 2:00p
|High
Tue 8:19p
|Low
Wed 2:39a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:15a
|Low
Tue 2:12p
|High
Tue 8:33p
|Low
Wed 2:51a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:57a
|Low
Tue 2:04p
|High
Tue 8:15p
|Low
Wed 2:43a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:38a
|High
Tue 12:07p
|Low
Tue 6:41p
|High
Wed 12:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:21a
|Low
Tue 2:33p
|High
Tue 8:39p
|Low
Wed 3:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:12a
|High
Tue 11:14a
|Low
Tue 6:15p
|High
Tue 11:32p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:02a
|Low
Tue 2:54p
|High
Tue 9:20p
|Low
Wed 3:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:08a
|Low
Tue 2:07p
|High
Tue 8:26p
|Low
Wed 2:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:32a
|Low
Tue 2:25p
|High
Tue 8:55p
|Low
Wed 3:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:16a
|Low
Tue 2:08p
|High
Tue 8:34p
|Low
Wed 2:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:17a
|Low
Tue 3:08p
|High
Tue 9:34p
|Low
Wed 3:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
Moderate Rip Current Risk. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).