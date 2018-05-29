Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Avon By The Sea (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 82°
Winds From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:22pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 8:27a		 Low
Tue 2:36p		 High
Tue 8:45p		 Low
Wed 3:15a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:01a		 Low
Tue 2:00p		 High
Tue 8:19p		 Low
Wed 2:39a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:15a		 Low
Tue 2:12p		 High
Tue 8:33p		 Low
Wed 2:51a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:57a		 Low
Tue 2:04p		 High
Tue 8:15p		 Low
Wed 2:43a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 6:38a		 High
Tue 12:07p		 Low
Tue 6:41p		 High
Wed 12:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 8:21a		 Low
Tue 2:33p		 High
Tue 8:39p		 Low
Wed 3:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 6:12a		 High
Tue 11:14a		 Low
Tue 6:15p		 High
Tue 11:32p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 9:02a		 Low
Tue 2:54p		 High
Tue 9:20p		 Low
Wed 3:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:08a		 Low
Tue 2:07p		 High
Tue 8:26p		 Low
Wed 2:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 8:32a		 Low
Tue 2:25p		 High
Tue 8:55p		 Low
Wed 3:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:16a		 Low
Tue 2:08p		 High
Tue 8:34p		 Low
Wed 2:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 9:17a		 Low
Tue 3:08p		 High
Tue 9:34p		 Low
Wed 3:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

Moderate Rip Current Risk. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

