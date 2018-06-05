Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 77°
Winds From the West
10 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 61° - 67°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:27pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 7:17a		 High
Tue 1:38p		 Low
Tue 7:27p		 High
Wed 1:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 6:41a		 High
Tue 1:12p		 Low
Tue 6:51p		 High
Wed 1:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 6:53a		 High
Tue 1:26p		 Low
Tue 7:03p		 High
Wed 1:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 6:45a		 High
Tue 1:08p		 Low
Tue 6:55p		 High
Wed 1:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 11:22a		 High
Tue 5:18p		 Low
Tue 11:32p		 High
Wed 5:22a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 7:22a		 High
Tue 1:25p		 Low
Tue 7:24p		 High
Wed 1:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 10:56a		 High
Tue 4:25p		 Low
Tue 11:06p		 High
Wed 4:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 8:03a		 High
Tue 2:16p		 Low
Tue 8:01p		 High
Wed 2:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:03a		 High
Tue 1:10p		 Low
Tue 7:00p		 High
Wed 1:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 7:25a		 High
Tue 1:28p		 Low
Tue 7:17p		 High
Wed 1:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 7:11a		 High
Tue 1:11p		 Low
Tue 7:10p		 High
Wed 1:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 7:58a		 High
Tue 2:09p		 Low
Tue 8:05p		 High
Wed 2:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

