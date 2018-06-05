Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 5, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|67° - 77°
|Winds
|From the West
10 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 67°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 7:17a
|High
Tue 1:38p
|Low
Tue 7:27p
|High
Wed 1:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:41a
|High
Tue 1:12p
|Low
Tue 6:51p
|High
Wed 1:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:53a
|High
Tue 1:26p
|Low
Tue 7:03p
|High
Wed 1:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:45a
|High
Tue 1:08p
|Low
Tue 6:55p
|High
Wed 1:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 11:22a
|High
Tue 5:18p
|Low
Tue 11:32p
|High
Wed 5:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:22a
|High
Tue 1:25p
|Low
Tue 7:24p
|High
Wed 1:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:56a
|High
Tue 4:25p
|Low
Tue 11:06p
|High
Wed 4:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 8:03a
|High
Tue 2:16p
|Low
Tue 8:01p
|High
Wed 2:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:03a
|High
Tue 1:10p
|Low
Tue 7:00p
|High
Wed 1:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 7:25a
|High
Tue 1:28p
|Low
Tue 7:17p
|High
Wed 1:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:11a
|High
Tue 1:11p
|Low
Tue 7:10p
|High
Wed 1:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 7:58a
|High
Tue 2:09p
|Low
Tue 8:05p
|High
Wed 2:25a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).