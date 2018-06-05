Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 5, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 67° - 77° Winds From the West

10 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 61° - 67°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:27pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 7:17a High

Tue 1:38p Low

Tue 7:27p High

Wed 1:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:41a High

Tue 1:12p Low

Tue 6:51p High

Wed 1:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:53a High

Tue 1:26p Low

Tue 7:03p High

Wed 1:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:45a High

Tue 1:08p Low

Tue 6:55p High

Wed 1:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 11:22a High

Tue 5:18p Low

Tue 11:32p High

Wed 5:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:22a High

Tue 1:25p Low

Tue 7:24p High

Wed 1:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:56a High

Tue 4:25p Low

Tue 11:06p High

Wed 4:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 8:03a High

Tue 2:16p Low

Tue 8:01p High

Wed 2:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:03a High

Tue 1:10p Low

Tue 7:00p High

Wed 1:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 7:25a High

Tue 1:28p Low

Tue 7:17p High

Wed 1:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:11a High

Tue 1:11p Low

Tue 7:10p High

Wed 1:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 7:58a High

Tue 2:09p Low

Tue 8:05p High

Wed 2:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

