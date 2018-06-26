Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 76°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 7:20a
|Low
Tue 1:26p
|High
Tue 7:40p
|Low
Wed 2:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:54a
|Low
Tue 12:50p
|High
Tue 7:14p
|Low
Wed 1:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:08a
|Low
Tue 1:02p
|High
Tue 7:28p
|Low
Wed 1:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:50a
|Low
Tue 12:54p
|High
Tue 7:10p
|Low
Wed 1:37a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:29a
|High
Tue 11:00a
|Low
Tue 5:31p
|High
Tue 11:20p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:13a
|Low
Tue 1:22p
|High
Tue 7:33p
|Low
Wed 2:12a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 5:03a
|High
Tue 10:07a
|Low
Tue 5:05p
|High
Tue 10:27p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:54a
|Low
Tue 1:45p
|High
Tue 8:15p
|Low
Wed 2:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:03a
|Low
Tue 1:00p
|High
Tue 7:24p
|Low
Wed 1:50a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 7:21a
|Low
Tue 1:16p
|High
Tue 7:50p
|Low
Wed 2:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:13a
|Low
Tue 1:03p
|High
Tue 7:34p
|Low
Wed 2:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 8:11a
|Low
Tue 2:01p
|High
Tue 8:31p
|Low
Wed 2:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).