At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 76° Winds From the South

9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 75°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:34pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 7:20a Low

Tue 1:26p High

Tue 7:40p Low

Wed 2:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:54a Low

Tue 12:50p High

Tue 7:14p Low

Wed 1:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:08a Low

Tue 1:02p High

Tue 7:28p Low

Wed 1:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:50a Low

Tue 12:54p High

Tue 7:10p Low

Wed 1:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:29a High

Tue 11:00a Low

Tue 5:31p High

Tue 11:20p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:13a Low

Tue 1:22p High

Tue 7:33p Low

Wed 2:12a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 5:03a High

Tue 10:07a Low

Tue 5:05p High

Tue 10:27p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:54a Low

Tue 1:45p High

Tue 8:15p Low

Wed 2:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:03a Low

Tue 1:00p High

Tue 7:24p Low

Wed 1:50a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 7:21a Low

Tue 1:16p High

Tue 7:50p Low

Wed 2:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:13a Low

Tue 1:03p High

Tue 7:34p Low

Wed 2:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 8:11a Low

Tue 2:01p High

Tue 8:31p Low

Wed 2:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

