Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 26, 2018

McCabe Avenue beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 76°
Winds From the South
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 68° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:34pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 7:20a		 Low
Tue 1:26p		 High
Tue 7:40p		 Low
Wed 2:09a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:54a		 Low
Tue 12:50p		 High
Tue 7:14p		 Low
Wed 1:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:08a		 Low
Tue 1:02p		 High
Tue 7:28p		 Low
Wed 1:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:50a		 Low
Tue 12:54p		 High
Tue 7:10p		 Low
Wed 1:37a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 5:29a		 High
Tue 11:00a		 Low
Tue 5:31p		 High
Tue 11:20p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 7:13a		 Low
Tue 1:22p		 High
Tue 7:33p		 Low
Wed 2:12a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 5:03a		 High
Tue 10:07a		 Low
Tue 5:05p		 High
Tue 10:27p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 7:54a		 Low
Tue 1:45p		 High
Tue 8:15p		 Low
Wed 2:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:03a		 Low
Tue 1:00p		 High
Tue 7:24p		 Low
Wed 1:50a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 7:21a		 Low
Tue 1:16p		 High
Tue 7:50p		 Low
Wed 2:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 7:13a		 Low
Tue 1:03p		 High
Tue 7:34p		 Low
Wed 2:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 8:11a		 Low
Tue 2:01p		 High
Tue 8:31p		 Low
Wed 2:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers and tstms likely after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

