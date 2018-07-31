Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 79°
Winds From the Southeast
9 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:01am - 8:16pm
UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 10:56a		 Low
Tue 5:01p		 High
Tue 11:03p		 Low
Wed 5:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:30a		 Low
Tue 4:25p		 High
Tue 10:37p		 Low
Wed 4:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:44a		 Low
Tue 4:37p		 High
Tue 10:51p		 Low
Wed 5:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:26a		 Low
Tue 4:29p		 High
Tue 10:33p		 Low
Wed 4:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 8:58a		 High
Tue 2:36p		 Low
Tue 9:06p		 High
Wed 2:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 10:43a		 Low
Tue 4:48p		 High
Tue 10:52p		 Low
Wed 5:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 8:32a		 High
Tue 1:43p		 Low
Tue 8:40p		 High
Wed 1:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 5:28a		 High
Tue 11:39a		 Low
Tue 5:24p		 High
Tue 11:43p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:31a		 Low
Tue 4:26p		 High
Tue 10:40p		 Low
Wed 5:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 11:03a		 Low
Tue 4:47p		 High
Tue 11:17p		 Low
Wed 5:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:33a		 Low
Tue 4:30p		 High
Tue 10:46p		 Low
Wed 5:08a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 5:27a		 High
Tue 11:36a		 Low
Tue 5:31p		 High
Tue 11:52p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Isolated showers. Isolated tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered tstms late in the evening. Scattered showers in the late evening and overnight.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

