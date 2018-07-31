Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 31, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 79°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
9 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:01am - 8:16pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:56a
|Low
Tue 5:01p
|High
Tue 11:03p
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:30a
|Low
Tue 4:25p
|High
Tue 10:37p
|Low
Wed 4:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:44a
|Low
Tue 4:37p
|High
Tue 10:51p
|Low
Wed 5:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:26a
|Low
Tue 4:29p
|High
Tue 10:33p
|Low
Wed 4:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:58a
|High
Tue 2:36p
|Low
Tue 9:06p
|High
Wed 2:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:43a
|Low
Tue 4:48p
|High
Tue 10:52p
|Low
Wed 5:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:32a
|High
Tue 1:43p
|Low
Tue 8:40p
|High
Wed 1:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:28a
|High
Tue 11:39a
|Low
Tue 5:24p
|High
Tue 11:43p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:31a
|Low
Tue 4:26p
|High
Tue 10:40p
|Low
Wed 5:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 11:03a
|Low
Tue 4:47p
|High
Tue 11:17p
|Low
Wed 5:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:33a
|Low
Tue 4:30p
|High
Tue 10:46p
|Low
Wed 5:08a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:27a
|High
Tue 11:36a
|Low
Tue 5:31p
|High
Tue 11:52p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Isolated showers. Isolated tstms late.
TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered tstms late in the evening. Scattered showers in the late evening and overnight.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.
THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).