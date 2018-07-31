Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 79° Winds From the Southeast

9 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

8 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:01am - 8:16pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:56a Low

Tue 5:01p High

Tue 11:03p Low

Wed 5:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:30a Low

Tue 4:25p High

Tue 10:37p Low

Wed 4:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:44a Low

Tue 4:37p High

Tue 10:51p Low

Wed 5:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:26a Low

Tue 4:29p High

Tue 10:33p Low

Wed 4:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:58a High

Tue 2:36p Low

Tue 9:06p High

Wed 2:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:43a Low

Tue 4:48p High

Tue 10:52p Low

Wed 5:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:32a High

Tue 1:43p Low

Tue 8:40p High

Wed 1:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:28a High

Tue 11:39a Low

Tue 5:24p High

Tue 11:43p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:31a Low

Tue 4:26p High

Tue 10:40p Low

Wed 5:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 11:03a Low

Tue 4:47p High

Tue 11:17p Low

Wed 5:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:33a Low

Tue 4:30p High

Tue 10:46p Low

Wed 5:08a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:27a High

Tue 11:36a Low

Tue 5:31p High

Tue 11:52p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

TODAY : NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Isolated showers. Isolated tstms late.

TONIGHT : S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered tstms late in the evening. Scattered showers in the late evening and overnight.

WED : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

THU : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms.

FRI : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).