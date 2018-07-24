Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 24, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 82° Winds From the Southeast

15 - 18 mph (Gust 29 mph)

13 - 16 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:55am - 8:23pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 6:06a Low

Tue 12:15p High

Tue 6:31p Low

Wed 12:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:40a Low

Tue 11:39a High

Tue 6:05p Low

Wed 12:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:54a Low

Tue 11:51a High

Tue 6:19p Low

Wed 12:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:36a Low

Tue 11:43a High

Tue 6:01p Low

Wed 12:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:46a Low

Tue 4:20p High

Tue 10:11p Low

Wed 5:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:01a Low

Tue 12:08p High

Tue 6:23p Low

Wed 12:59a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:53a Low

Tue 3:54p High

Tue 9:18p Low

Wed 4:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:39a Low

Tue 12:33p High

Tue 7:04p Low

Wed 1:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:53a Low

Tue 11:51a High

Tue 6:18p Low

Wed 12:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 6:05a Low

Tue 12:03p High

Tue 6:40p Low

Wed 1:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:08a Low

Tue 11:55a High

Tue 6:32p Low

Wed 12:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:59a Low

Tue 12:51p High

Tue 7:23p Low

Wed 1:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING

TODAY : SE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers with isolated tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT : S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

WED : S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A chance of tstms. Showers.

WED NIGHT : S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

THU : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI : SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT : W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).