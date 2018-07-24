Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Seaside Heights Beach Patrol headquarters (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 82°
Winds From the Southeast
15 - 18 mph (Gust 29 mph)
13 - 16 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves 3 - 6 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:55am - 8:23pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 6:06a		 Low
Tue 12:15p		 High
Tue 6:31p		 Low
Wed 12:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 5:40a		 Low
Tue 11:39a		 High
Tue 6:05p		 Low
Wed 12:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 5:54a		 Low
Tue 11:51a		 High
Tue 6:19p		 Low
Wed 12:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 5:36a		 Low
Tue 11:43a		 High
Tue 6:01p		 Low
Wed 12:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 9:46a		 Low
Tue 4:20p		 High
Tue 10:11p		 Low
Wed 5:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 6:01a		 Low
Tue 12:08p		 High
Tue 6:23p		 Low
Wed 12:59a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Tue 8:53a		 Low
Tue 3:54p		 High
Tue 9:18p		 Low
Wed 4:38a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 6:39a		 Low
Tue 12:33p		 High
Tue 7:04p		 Low
Wed 1:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 5:53a		 Low
Tue 11:51a		 High
Tue 6:18p		 Low
Wed 12:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 6:05a		 Low
Tue 12:03p		 High
Tue 6:40p		 Low
Wed 1:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 6:08a		 Low
Tue 11:55a		 High
Tue 6:32p		 Low
Wed 12:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 6:59a		 Low
Tue 12:51p		 High
Tue 7:23p		 Low
Wed 1:46a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING

TODAY: SE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers with isolated tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A chance of tstms. Showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

