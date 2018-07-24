Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 24, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
15 - 18 mph (Gust 29 mph)
13 - 16 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:55am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 6:06a
|Low
Tue 12:15p
|High
Tue 6:31p
|Low
Wed 12:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:40a
|Low
Tue 11:39a
|High
Tue 6:05p
|Low
Wed 12:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:54a
|Low
Tue 11:51a
|High
Tue 6:19p
|Low
Wed 12:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:36a
|Low
Tue 11:43a
|High
Tue 6:01p
|Low
Wed 12:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:46a
|Low
Tue 4:20p
|High
Tue 10:11p
|Low
Wed 5:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:01a
|Low
Tue 12:08p
|High
Tue 6:23p
|Low
Wed 12:59a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:53a
|Low
Tue 3:54p
|High
Tue 9:18p
|Low
Wed 4:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:39a
|Low
Tue 12:33p
|High
Tue 7:04p
|Low
Wed 1:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:53a
|Low
Tue 11:51a
|High
Tue 6:18p
|Low
Wed 12:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 6:05a
|Low
Tue 12:03p
|High
Tue 6:40p
|Low
Wed 1:03a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:08a
|Low
Tue 11:55a
|High
Tue 6:32p
|Low
Wed 12:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 6:59a
|Low
Tue 12:51p
|High
Tue 7:23p
|Low
Wed 1:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING
TODAY: SE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers with isolated tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.
WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Patchy fog until late afternoon. A chance of tstms. Showers.
WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).