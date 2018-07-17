Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 87°
Winds From the Southwest
12 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 68° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:49am - 8:28pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 6:08a		 High
Tue 12:22p		 Low
Tue 6:24p		 High
Wed 12:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 5:32a		 High
Tue 11:56a		 Low
Tue 5:48p		 High
Wed 12:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 5:44a		 High
Tue 12:10p		 Low
Tue 6:00p		 High
Wed 12:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 5:36a		 High
Tue 11:52a		 Low
Tue 5:52p		 High
Wed 12:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 10:13a		 High
Tue 4:02p		 Low
Tue 10:29p		 High
Wed 4:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 6:13a		 High
Tue 12:11p		 Low
Tue 6:25p		 High
Wed 12:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 9:47a		 High
Tue 3:09p		 Low
Tue 10:03p		 High
Wed 3:22a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 6:37a		 High
Tue 12:51p		 Low
Tue 6:49p		 High
Wed 1:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 5:44a		 High
Tue 11:55a		 Low
Tue 5:57p		 High
Wed 12:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 6:08a		 High
Tue 12:26p		 Low
Tue 6:21p		 High
Wed 12:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 5:48a		 High
Tue 12:00p		 Low
Tue 6:01p		 High
Wed 12:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 6:45a		 High
Tue 12:59p		 Low
Tue 6:59p		 High
Wed 1:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers and tstms likely late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

