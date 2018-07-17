Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 87° Winds From the Southwest

12 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 68° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:49am - 8:28pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:08a High

Tue 12:22p Low

Tue 6:24p High

Wed 12:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:32a High

Tue 11:56a Low

Tue 5:48p High

Wed 12:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:44a High

Tue 12:10p Low

Tue 6:00p High

Wed 12:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:36a High

Tue 11:52a Low

Tue 5:52p High

Wed 12:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:13a High

Tue 4:02p Low

Tue 10:29p High

Wed 4:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:13a High

Tue 12:11p Low

Tue 6:25p High

Wed 12:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:47a High

Tue 3:09p Low

Tue 10:03p High

Wed 3:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 6:37a High

Tue 12:51p Low

Tue 6:49p High

Wed 1:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:44a High

Tue 11:55a Low

Tue 5:57p High

Wed 12:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:08a High

Tue 12:26p Low

Tue 6:21p High

Wed 12:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:48a High

Tue 12:00p Low

Tue 6:01p High

Wed 12:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:45a High

Tue 12:59p Low

Tue 6:59p High

Wed 1:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers and tstms likely late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

