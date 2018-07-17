Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 87°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
12 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:49am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:08a
|High
Tue 12:22p
|Low
Tue 6:24p
|High
Wed 12:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:32a
|High
Tue 11:56a
|Low
Tue 5:48p
|High
Wed 12:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:44a
|High
Tue 12:10p
|Low
Tue 6:00p
|High
Wed 12:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:36a
|High
Tue 11:52a
|Low
Tue 5:52p
|High
Wed 12:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:13a
|High
Tue 4:02p
|Low
Tue 10:29p
|High
Wed 4:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:13a
|High
Tue 12:11p
|Low
Tue 6:25p
|High
Wed 12:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:47a
|High
Tue 3:09p
|Low
Tue 10:03p
|High
Wed 3:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 6:37a
|High
Tue 12:51p
|Low
Tue 6:49p
|High
Wed 1:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:44a
|High
Tue 11:55a
|Low
Tue 5:57p
|High
Wed 12:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:08a
|High
Tue 12:26p
|Low
Tue 6:21p
|High
Wed 12:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:48a
|High
Tue 12:00p
|Low
Tue 6:01p
|High
Wed 12:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:45a
|High
Tue 12:59p
|Low
Tue 6:59p
|High
Wed 1:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers and tstms likely late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).