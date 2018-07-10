Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Yellow flag on the beach in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 83° - 91°
Winds From the Southwest
9 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 68° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:31pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 5:49a		 Low
Tue 12:01p		 High
Tue 6:13p		 Low
Wed 12:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 5:23a		 Low
Tue 11:25a		 High
Tue 5:47p		 Low
Wed 12:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 5:37a		 Low
Tue 11:37a		 High
Tue 6:01p		 Low
Wed 12:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 5:19a		 Low
Tue 11:29a		 High
Tue 5:43p		 Low
Wed 12:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 9:29a		 Low
Tue 4:06p		 High
Tue 9:53p		 Low
Wed 5:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 5:42a		 Low
Tue 11:49a		 High
Tue 6:07p		 Low
Wed 12:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Tue 8:36a		 Low
Tue 3:40p		 High
Tue 9:00p		 Low
Wed 4:38a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 6:30a		 Low
Tue 12:21p		 High
Tue 7:00p		 Low
Wed 1:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 5:23a		 Low
Tue 11:23a		 High
Tue 5:54p		 Low
Wed 12:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 5:50a		 Low
Tue 11:47a		 High
Tue 6:26p		 Low
Wed 12:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 5:32a		 Low
Tue 11:34a		 High
Tue 6:05p		 Low
Wed 12:33a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 6:31a		 Low
Tue 12:25p		 High
Tue 7:01p		 Low
Wed 1:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. ndividuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

