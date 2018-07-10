Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Yellow flag on the beach in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 83° - 91° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

7 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 68° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:31pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 5:49a Low

Tue 12:01p High

Tue 6:13p Low

Wed 12:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:23a Low

Tue 11:25a High

Tue 5:47p Low

Wed 12:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:37a Low

Tue 11:37a High

Tue 6:01p Low

Wed 12:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:19a Low

Tue 11:29a High

Tue 5:43p Low

Wed 12:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:29a Low

Tue 4:06p High

Tue 9:53p Low

Wed 5:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:42a Low

Tue 11:49a High

Tue 6:07p Low

Wed 12:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:36a Low

Tue 3:40p High

Tue 9:00p Low

Wed 4:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:30a Low

Tue 12:21p High

Tue 7:00p Low

Wed 1:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:23a Low

Tue 11:23a High

Tue 5:54p Low

Wed 12:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 5:50a Low

Tue 11:47a High

Tue 6:26p Low

Wed 12:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:32a Low

Tue 11:34a High

Tue 6:05p Low

Wed 12:33a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:31a Low

Tue 12:25p High

Tue 7:01p Low

Wed 1:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. ndividuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip