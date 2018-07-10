Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|83° - 91°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:44am - 8:31pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 5:49a
|Low
Tue 12:01p
|High
Tue 6:13p
|Low
Wed 12:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:23a
|Low
Tue 11:25a
|High
Tue 5:47p
|Low
Wed 12:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:37a
|Low
Tue 11:37a
|High
Tue 6:01p
|Low
Wed 12:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:19a
|Low
Tue 11:29a
|High
Tue 5:43p
|Low
Wed 12:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:29a
|Low
Tue 4:06p
|High
Tue 9:53p
|Low
Wed 5:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:42a
|Low
Tue 11:49a
|High
Tue 6:07p
|Low
Wed 12:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:36a
|Low
Tue 3:40p
|High
Tue 9:00p
|Low
Wed 4:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:30a
|Low
Tue 12:21p
|High
Tue 7:00p
|Low
Wed 1:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:23a
|Low
Tue 11:23a
|High
Tue 5:54p
|Low
Wed 12:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 5:50a
|Low
Tue 11:47a
|High
Tue 6:26p
|Low
Wed 12:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:32a
|Low
Tue 11:34a
|High
Tue 6:05p
|Low
Wed 12:33a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 6:31a
|Low
Tue 12:25p
|High
Tue 7:01p
|Low
Wed 1:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. ndividuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
