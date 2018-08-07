Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 7, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 90° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 69° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:08am - 8:08pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 10:42a High

Tue 4:48p Low

Tue 11:44p High

Wed 5:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:06a High

Tue 4:22p Low

Tue 11:08p High

Wed 5:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:18a High

Tue 4:36p Low

Tue 11:20p High

Wed 5:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:10a High

Tue 4:18p Low

Tue 11:12p High

Wed 4:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:01a Low

Tue 2:47p High

Tue 8:28p Low

Wed 3:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:29a High

Tue 4:47p Low

Tue 11:38p High

Wed 5:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 7:08a Low

Tue 2:21p High

Tue 7:35p Low

Wed 3:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 5:05a Low

Tue 10:59a High

Tue 5:40p Low

Wed 12:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:02a High

Tue 4:34p Low

Tue 11:09p High

Wed 5:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 10:24a High

Tue 5:07p Low

Tue 11:32p High

Wed 5:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:12a High

Tue 4:48p Low

Tue 11:15p High

Wed 5:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 5:06a Low

Tue 11:04a High

Tue 5:40p Low

Wed 12:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

THU : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT : S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).