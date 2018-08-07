Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 7, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 90°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:08am - 8:08pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 10:42a
|High
Tue 4:48p
|Low
Tue 11:44p
|High
Wed 5:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:06a
|High
Tue 4:22p
|Low
Tue 11:08p
|High
Wed 5:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:18a
|High
Tue 4:36p
|Low
Tue 11:20p
|High
Wed 5:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:10a
|High
Tue 4:18p
|Low
Tue 11:12p
|High
Wed 4:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:01a
|Low
Tue 2:47p
|High
Tue 8:28p
|Low
Wed 3:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:29a
|High
Tue 4:47p
|Low
Tue 11:38p
|High
Wed 5:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 7:08a
|Low
Tue 2:21p
|High
Tue 7:35p
|Low
Wed 3:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 5:05a
|Low
Tue 10:59a
|High
Tue 5:40p
|Low
Wed 12:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:02a
|High
Tue 4:34p
|Low
Tue 11:09p
|High
Wed 5:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 10:24a
|High
Tue 5:07p
|Low
Tue 11:32p
|High
Wed 5:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:12a
|High
Tue 4:48p
|Low
Tue 11:15p
|High
Wed 5:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 5:06a
|Low
Tue 11:04a
|High
Tue 5:40p
|Low
Wed 12:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).