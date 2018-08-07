Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 7, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 90°
Winds From the Southwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 69° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:08am - 8:08pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 10:42a		 High
Tue 4:48p		 Low
Tue 11:44p		 High
Wed 5:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:06a		 High
Tue 4:22p		 Low
Tue 11:08p		 High
Wed 5:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:18a		 High
Tue 4:36p		 Low
Tue 11:20p		 High
Wed 5:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:10a		 High
Tue 4:18p		 Low
Tue 11:12p		 High
Wed 4:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 8:01a		 Low
Tue 2:47p		 High
Tue 8:28p		 Low
Wed 3:49a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 10:29a		 High
Tue 4:47p		 Low
Tue 11:38p		 High
Wed 5:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Tue 7:08a		 Low
Tue 2:21p		 High
Tue 7:35p		 Low
Wed 3:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 5:05a		 Low
Tue 10:59a		 High
Tue 5:40p		 Low
Wed 12:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:02a		 High
Tue 4:34p		 Low
Tue 11:09p		 High
Wed 5:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 10:24a		 High
Tue 5:07p		 Low
Tue 11:32p		 High
Wed 5:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:12a		 High
Tue 4:48p		 Low
Tue 11:15p		 High
Wed 5:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 5:06a		 Low
Tue 11:04a		 High
Tue 5:40p		 Low
Wed 12:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

