Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Sunrise at the North Avenue Beach in Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 94°
Winds From the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 76° - 80°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:27am - 7:40pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 9:44a		 Low
Tue 4:03p		 High
Tue 9:56p		 Low
Wed 4:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:18a		 Low
Tue 3:27p		 High
Tue 9:30p		 Low
Wed 3:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:32a		 Low
Tue 3:39p		 High
Tue 9:44p		 Low
Wed 3:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:14a		 Low
Tue 3:31p		 High
Tue 9:26p		 Low
Wed 3:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 7:53a		 High
Tue 1:24p		 Low
Tue 8:08p		 High
Wed 1:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 9:34a		 Low
Tue 3:50p		 High
Tue 9:48p		 Low
Wed 4:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 7:27a		 High
Tue 12:31p		 Low
Tue 7:42p		 High
Wed 12:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 10:29a		 Low
Tue 4:22p		 High
Tue 10:38p		 Low
Wed 4:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:23a		 Low
Tue 3:25p		 High
Tue 9:37p		 Low
Wed 3:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 9:57a		 Low
Tue 3:47p		 High
Tue 10:14p		 Low
Wed 4:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:26a		 Low
Tue 3:28p		 High
Tue 9:42p		 Low
Wed 3:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 10:28a		 Low
Tue 4:27p		 High
Tue 10:46p		 Low
Wed 4:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

