Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 28, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 94° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 76° - 80°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:27am - 7:40pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:44a Low

Tue 4:03p High

Tue 9:56p Low

Wed 4:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:18a Low

Tue 3:27p High

Tue 9:30p Low

Wed 3:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:32a Low

Tue 3:39p High

Tue 9:44p Low

Wed 3:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:14a Low

Tue 3:31p High

Tue 9:26p Low

Wed 3:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:53a High

Tue 1:24p Low

Tue 8:08p High

Wed 1:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:34a Low

Tue 3:50p High

Tue 9:48p Low

Wed 4:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:27a High

Tue 12:31p Low

Tue 7:42p High

Wed 12:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:29a Low

Tue 4:22p High

Tue 10:38p Low

Wed 4:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:23a Low

Tue 3:25p High

Tue 9:37p Low

Wed 3:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:57a Low

Tue 3:47p High

Tue 10:14p Low

Wed 4:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:26a Low

Tue 3:28p High

Tue 9:42p Low

Wed 3:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:28a Low

Tue 4:27p High

Tue 10:46p Low

Wed 4:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI : NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT : E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SAT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).