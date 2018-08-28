Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 28, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|84° - 94°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 80°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:27am - 7:40pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:44a
|Low
Tue 4:03p
|High
Tue 9:56p
|Low
Wed 4:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:18a
|Low
Tue 3:27p
|High
Tue 9:30p
|Low
Wed 3:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:32a
|Low
Tue 3:39p
|High
Tue 9:44p
|Low
Wed 3:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:14a
|Low
Tue 3:31p
|High
Tue 9:26p
|Low
Wed 3:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:53a
|High
Tue 1:24p
|Low
Tue 8:08p
|High
Wed 1:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:34a
|Low
Tue 3:50p
|High
Tue 9:48p
|Low
Wed 4:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:27a
|High
Tue 12:31p
|Low
Tue 7:42p
|High
Wed 12:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 10:29a
|Low
Tue 4:22p
|High
Tue 10:38p
|Low
Wed 4:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:23a
|Low
Tue 3:25p
|High
Tue 9:37p
|Low
Wed 3:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 9:57a
|Low
Tue 3:47p
|High
Tue 10:14p
|Low
Wed 4:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:26a
|Low
Tue 3:28p
|High
Tue 9:42p
|Low
Wed 3:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:28a
|Low
Tue 4:27p
|High
Tue 10:46p
|Low
Wed 4:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).