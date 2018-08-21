Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 79° Winds From the East

11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:21am - 7:50pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 11:01a High

Tue 5:10p Low

Tue 11:45p High

Wed 5:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:25a High

Tue 4:44p Low

Tue 11:09p High

Wed 5:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:37a High

Tue 4:58p Low

Tue 11:21p High

Wed 5:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:29a High

Tue 4:40p Low

Tue 11:13p High

Wed 5:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:22a Low

Tue 3:06p High

Tue 8:50p Low

Wed 3:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:52a High

Tue 5:06p Low

Tue 11:40p High

Wed 5:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 7:29a Low

Tue 2:40p High

Tue 7:57p Low

Wed 3:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 5:17a Low

Tue 11:14a High

Tue 5:45p Low

Wed 12:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:35a High

Tue 5:03p Low

Tue 11:29p High

Wed 5:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 10:43a High

Tue 5:24p Low

Tue 11:46p High

Wed 5:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:38a High

Tue 5:22p Low

Tue 11:43p High

Wed 5:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 5:37a Low

Tue 11:32a High

Tue 6:04p Low

Wed 12:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT : SE winds around 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight.

WED : W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Scattered tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms early in the evening.

THU : N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT : N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

FRI : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT : NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).