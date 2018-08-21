Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 21, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 79°
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:21am - 7:50pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 11:01a
|High
Tue 5:10p
|Low
Tue 11:45p
|High
Wed 5:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:25a
|High
Tue 4:44p
|Low
Tue 11:09p
|High
Wed 5:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:37a
|High
Tue 4:58p
|Low
Tue 11:21p
|High
Wed 5:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:29a
|High
Tue 4:40p
|Low
Tue 11:13p
|High
Wed 5:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:22a
|Low
Tue 3:06p
|High
Tue 8:50p
|Low
Wed 3:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:52a
|High
Tue 5:06p
|Low
Tue 11:40p
|High
Wed 5:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 7:29a
|Low
Tue 2:40p
|High
Tue 7:57p
|Low
Wed 3:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 5:17a
|Low
Tue 11:14a
|High
Tue 5:45p
|Low
Wed 12:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:35a
|High
Tue 5:03p
|Low
Tue 11:29p
|High
Wed 5:28a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 10:43a
|High
Tue 5:24p
|Low
Tue 11:46p
|High
Wed 5:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:38a
|High
Tue 5:22p
|Low
Tue 11:43p
|High
Wed 5:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 5:37a
|Low
Tue 11:32a
|High
Tue 6:04p
|Low
Wed 12:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. A chance of showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight.
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Scattered tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms early in the evening.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).