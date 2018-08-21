Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Norwood Avenue Beach in Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick(

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 79°
Winds From the East
11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 72° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:21am - 7:50pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 11:01a		 High
Tue 5:10p		 Low
Tue 11:45p		 High
Wed 5:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:25a		 High
Tue 4:44p		 Low
Tue 11:09p		 High
Wed 5:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:37a		 High
Tue 4:58p		 Low
Tue 11:21p		 High
Wed 5:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:29a		 High
Tue 4:40p		 Low
Tue 11:13p		 High
Wed 5:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 8:22a		 Low
Tue 3:06p		 High
Tue 8:50p		 Low
Wed 3:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 10:52a		 High
Tue 5:06p		 Low
Tue 11:40p		 High
Wed 5:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Tue 7:29a		 Low
Tue 2:40p		 High
Tue 7:57p		 Low
Wed 3:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 5:17a		 Low
Tue 11:14a		 High
Tue 5:45p		 Low
Wed 12:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:35a		 High
Tue 5:03p		 Low
Tue 11:29p		 High
Wed 5:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 10:43a		 High
Tue 5:24p		 Low
Tue 11:46p		 High
Wed 5:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:38a		 High
Tue 5:22p		 Low
Tue 11:43p		 High
Wed 5:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 5:37a		 Low
Tue 11:32a		 High
Tue 6:04p		 Low
Wed 12:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Scattered tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms early in the evening.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top