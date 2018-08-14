Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 85° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:14am - 8:00pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 11:00a Low

Tue 5:09p High

Tue 11:15p Low

Wed 5:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:34a Low

Tue 4:33p High

Tue 10:49p Low

Wed 5:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:48a Low

Tue 4:45p High

Tue 11:03p Low

Wed 5:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:30a Low

Tue 4:37p High

Tue 10:45p Low

Wed 5:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:58a High

Tue 2:40p Low

Tue 9:14p High

Wed 2:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:49a Low

Tue 5:06p High

Tue 11:07p Low

Wed 5:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:32a High

Tue 1:47p Low

Tue 8:48p High

Wed 2:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:18a High

Tue 11:32a Low

Tue 5:32p High

Tue 11:50p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:34a Low

Tue 4:40p High

Tue 10:51p Low

Wed 5:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 11:08a Low

Tue 5:03p High

Tue 11:26p Low

Wed 5:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:40a Low

Tue 4:42p High

Tue 11:01p Low

Wed 5:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:26a High

Tue 11:40a Low

Tue 5:43p High

Wed 12:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers with isolated tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT : W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.

WED : W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).