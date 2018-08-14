Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Atlantic City( Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 85°
Winds From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 72° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:14am - 8:00pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 11:00a		 Low
Tue 5:09p		 High
Tue 11:15p		 Low
Wed 5:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:34a		 Low
Tue 4:33p		 High
Tue 10:49p		 Low
Wed 5:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:48a		 Low
Tue 4:45p		 High
Tue 11:03p		 Low
Wed 5:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:30a		 Low
Tue 4:37p		 High
Tue 10:45p		 Low
Wed 5:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 8:58a		 High
Tue 2:40p		 Low
Tue 9:14p		 High
Wed 2:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 10:49a		 Low
Tue 5:06p		 High
Tue 11:07p		 Low
Wed 5:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Tue 8:32a		 High
Tue 1:47p		 Low
Tue 8:48p		 High
Wed 2:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 5:18a		 High
Tue 11:32a		 Low
Tue 5:32p		 High
Tue 11:50p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:34a		 Low
Tue 4:40p		 High
Tue 10:51p		 Low
Wed 5:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 11:08a		 Low
Tue 5:03p		 High
Tue 11:26p		 Low
Wed 5:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:40a		 Low
Tue 4:42p		 High
Tue 11:01p		 Low
Wed 5:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 5:26a		 High
Tue 11:40a		 Low
Tue 5:43p		 High
Wed 12:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers with isolated tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

