Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 85°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:14am - 8:00pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 11:00a
|Low
Tue 5:09p
|High
Tue 11:15p
|Low
Wed 5:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:34a
|Low
Tue 4:33p
|High
Tue 10:49p
|Low
Wed 5:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:48a
|Low
Tue 4:45p
|High
Tue 11:03p
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:30a
|Low
Tue 4:37p
|High
Tue 10:45p
|Low
Wed 5:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:58a
|High
Tue 2:40p
|Low
Tue 9:14p
|High
Wed 2:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:49a
|Low
Tue 5:06p
|High
Tue 11:07p
|Low
Wed 5:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:32a
|High
Tue 1:47p
|Low
Tue 8:48p
|High
Wed 2:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:18a
|High
Tue 11:32a
|Low
Tue 5:32p
|High
Tue 11:50p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:34a
|Low
Tue 4:40p
|High
Tue 10:51p
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 11:08a
|Low
Tue 5:03p
|High
Tue 11:26p
|Low
Wed 5:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:40a
|Low
Tue 4:42p
|High
Tue 11:01p
|Low
Wed 5:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:26a
|High
Tue 11:40a
|Low
Tue 5:43p
|High
Wed 12:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers with isolated tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).