Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 28, 2017

Check the latest weather and surf conditions and forecasts for New Jersey's beaches, boardwalks, and bays.

Seagulls (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Advisories

Hurricane Maria will rapidly move away from the U.S. East Coast on Thursday. However, we still expect rough surf for another day. A High Risk of dangerous rip currents continues for the entire Jersey Shore.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 80° Winds From the North

18 - 25 mph (Gust 36 mph)

16 - 22 knots (Gust 31 knots) Waves 4 - 8 feet Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:56am - 6:50pm UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 8:16a High

Thu 2:36p Low

Thu 9:17p High

Fri 3:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:40a High

Thu 2:10p Low

Thu 8:41p High

Fri 2:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:52a High

Thu 2:24p Low

Thu 8:53p High

Fri 2:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:44a High

Thu 2:06p Low

Thu 8:45p High

Fri 2:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:55a Low

Thu 12:21p High

Thu 6:16p Low

Fri 1:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:19a High

Thu 2:29p Low

Thu 9:11p High

Fri 3:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 5:02a Low

Thu 11:55a High

Thu 5:23p Low

Fri 12:56a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:43a High

Thu 3:18p Low

Thu 9:47p High

Fri 3:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:49a High

Thu 2:20p Low

Thu 8:54p High

Fri 2:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:57a High

Thu 2:40p Low

Thu 9:10p High

Fri 3:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:53a High

Thu 2:19p Low

Thu 8:53p High

Fri 2:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:50a High

Thu 3:17p Low

Thu 9:44p High

Fri 3:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with isolated gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft early this afternoon. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Brief sprinkles early this morning.

TONIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming W late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Mainly in E swell with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip