Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 28, 2017
Advisories
Hurricane Maria will rapidly move away from the U.S. East Coast on Thursday. However, we still expect rough surf for another day. A High Risk of dangerous rip currents continues for the entire Jersey Shore.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 80°
|Winds
|From the North
18 - 25 mph (Gust 36 mph)
16 - 22 knots (Gust 31 knots)
|Waves
|4 - 8 feet
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:56am - 6:50pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 8:16a
|High
Thu 2:36p
|Low
Thu 9:17p
|High
Fri 3:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:40a
|High
Thu 2:10p
|Low
Thu 8:41p
|High
Fri 2:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:52a
|High
Thu 2:24p
|Low
Thu 8:53p
|High
Fri 2:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:44a
|High
Thu 2:06p
|Low
Thu 8:45p
|High
Fri 2:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:55a
|Low
Thu 12:21p
|High
Thu 6:16p
|Low
Fri 1:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:19a
|High
Thu 2:29p
|Low
Thu 9:11p
|High
Fri 3:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 5:02a
|Low
Thu 11:55a
|High
Thu 5:23p
|Low
Fri 12:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:43a
|High
Thu 3:18p
|Low
Thu 9:47p
|High
Fri 3:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:49a
|High
Thu 2:20p
|Low
Thu 8:54p
|High
Fri 2:55a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:57a
|High
Thu 2:40p
|Low
Thu 9:10p
|High
Fri 3:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:53a
|High
Thu 2:19p
|Low
Thu 8:53p
|High
Fri 2:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:50a
|High
Thu 3:17p
|Low
Thu 9:44p
|High
Fri 3:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with isolated gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft early this afternoon. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Brief sprinkles early this morning.
TONIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming W late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Mainly in E swell with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).