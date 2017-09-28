Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 28, 2017

Advisories

Hurricane Maria will rapidly move away from the U.S. East Coast on Thursday. However, we still expect rough surf for another day. A High Risk of dangerous rip currents continues for the entire Jersey Shore.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 80°
Winds From the North
18 - 25 mph (Gust 36 mph)
16 - 22 knots (Gust 31 knots)
Waves 4 - 8 feet
Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:56am - 6:50pm
UV Index 6 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		   Low
Thu 8:16a		 High
Thu 2:36p		 Low
Thu 9:17p		 High
Fri 3:09a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		   Low
Thu 7:40a		 High
Thu 2:10p		 Low
Thu 8:41p		 High
Fri 2:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		   Low
Thu 7:52a		 High
Thu 2:24p		 Low
Thu 8:53p		 High
Fri 2:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		   Low
Thu 7:44a		 High
Thu 2:06p		 Low
Thu 8:45p		 High
Fri 2:39a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 5:55a		 Low
Thu 12:21p		 High
Thu 6:16p		 Low
Fri 1:22a		  
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		   Low
Thu 8:19a		 High
Thu 2:29p		 Low
Thu 9:11p		 High
Fri 3:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Thu 5:02a		 Low
Thu 11:55a		 High
Thu 5:23p		 Low
Fri 12:56a		  
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		   Low
Thu 8:43a		 High
Thu 3:18p		 Low
Thu 9:47p		 High
Fri 3:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		   Low
Thu 7:49a		 High
Thu 2:20p		 Low
Thu 8:54p		 High
Fri 2:55a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		   Low
Thu 7:57a		 High
Thu 2:40p		 Low
Thu 9:10p		 High
Fri 3:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		   Low
Thu 7:53a		 High
Thu 2:19p		 Low
Thu 8:53p		 High
Fri 2:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		   Low
Thu 8:50a		 High
Thu 3:17p		 Low
Thu 9:44p		 High
Fri 3:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with isolated gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft early this afternoon. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Brief sprinkles early this morning.

TONIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming W late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Mainly in E swell with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Mainly in SE swell with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

