Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 27, 2018

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 71° Winds From the East

13 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:55am - 6:52pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:45a Low

Thu 4:20p High

Thu 10:08p Low

Fri 4:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:19a Low

Thu 3:44p High

Thu 9:42p Low

Fri 3:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:33a Low

Thu 3:56p High

Thu 9:56p Low

Fri 4:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:15a Low

Thu 3:48p High

Thu 9:38p Low

Fri 3:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:55a High

Thu 1:25p Low

Thu 8:25p High

Fri 1:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:39a Low

Thu 4:12p High

Thu 10:02p Low

Fri 4:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:29a High

Thu 12:32p Low

Thu 7:59p High

Fri 12:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:37a Low

Thu 4:45p High

Thu 10:53p Low

Fri 4:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:27a Low

Thu 3:43p High

Thu 9:45p Low

Fri 3:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:05a Low

Thu 4:08p High

Thu 10:24p Low

Fri 4:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:34a Low

Thu 3:48p High

Thu 9:53p Low

Fri 3:58a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:37a Low

Thu 4:45p High

Thu 10:59p Low

Fri 4:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY : NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Isolated showers.

TONIGHT : NE winds around 15 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain in the late evening and overnight.

FRI : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W with gusts up to 20 kt late in the morning, then becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

FRI NIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT : N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN : NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT : S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT : SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).