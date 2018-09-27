Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 27, 2018

Yellow flag flies on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 71°
Winds From the East
13 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves 2 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:55am - 6:52pm
UV Index 2 (Low)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 9:45a		 Low
Thu 4:20p		 High
Thu 10:08p		 Low
Fri 4:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:19a		 Low
Thu 3:44p		 High
Thu 9:42p		 Low
Fri 3:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:33a		 Low
Thu 3:56p		 High
Thu 9:56p		 Low
Fri 4:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:15a		 Low
Thu 3:48p		 High
Thu 9:38p		 Low
Fri 3:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 7:55a		 High
Thu 1:25p		 Low
Thu 8:25p		 High
Fri 1:48a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 9:39a		 Low
Thu 4:12p		 High
Thu 10:02p		 Low
Fri 4:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 7:29a		 High
Thu 12:32p		 Low
Thu 7:59p		 High
Fri 12:55a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 10:37a		 Low
Thu 4:45p		 High
Thu 10:53p		 Low
Fri 4:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:27a		 Low
Thu 3:43p		 High
Thu 9:45p		 Low
Fri 3:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 10:05a		 Low
Thu 4:08p		 High
Thu 10:24p		 Low
Fri 4:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 9:34a		 Low
Thu 3:48p		 High
Thu 9:53p		 Low
Fri 3:58a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 10:37a		 Low
Thu 4:45p		 High
Thu 10:59p		 Low
Fri 4:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Isolated showers.

TONIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain in the late evening and overnight.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W with gusts up to 20 kt late in the morning, then becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

