Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 20, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 71°
|Winds
|From the East
9 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Medium
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:48am - 7:03pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 5:08a
|Low
Thu 11:21a
|High
Thu 5:28p
|Low
Thu 11:57p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:45a
|High
Thu 5:02p
|Low
Thu 11:21p
|High
Fri 5:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:57a
|High
Thu 5:16p
|Low
Thu 11:33p
|High
Fri 5:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:49a
|High
Thu 4:58p
|Low
Thu 11:25p
|High
Fri 5:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:48a
|Low
Thu 3:26p
|High
Thu 9:08p
|Low
Fri 4:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:06a
|Low
Thu 11:10a
|High
Thu 5:20p
|Low
Thu 11:50p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 7:55a
|Low
Thu 3:00p
|High
Thu 8:15p
|Low
Fri 3:36a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:41a
|Low
Thu 11:33a
|High
Thu 6:00p
|Low
Fri 12:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:55a
|High
Thu 5:16p
|Low
Thu 11:41p
|High
Fri 5:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 5:06a
|Low
Thu 11:04a
|High
Thu 5:39p
|Low
Thu 11:59p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:16a
|Low
Thu 10:59a
|High
Thu 5:34p
|Low
Thu 11:52p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:55a
|Low
Thu 11:51a
|High
Thu 6:16p
|Low
Fri 12:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).