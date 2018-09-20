Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 20, 2018

Bradley Beach boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 71°
Winds From the East
9 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Medium
Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 7:03pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 5:08a		 Low
Thu 11:21a		 High
Thu 5:28p		 Low
Thu 11:57p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:45a		 High
Thu 5:02p		 Low
Thu 11:21p		 High
Fri 5:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:57a		 High
Thu 5:16p		 Low
Thu 11:33p		 High
Fri 5:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:49a		 High
Thu 4:58p		 Low
Thu 11:25p		 High
Fri 5:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 8:48a		 Low
Thu 3:26p		 High
Thu 9:08p		 Low
Fri 4:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 5:06a		 Low
Thu 11:10a		 High
Thu 5:20p		 Low
Thu 11:50p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Thu 7:55a		 Low
Thu 3:00p		 High
Thu 8:15p		 Low
Fri 3:36a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 5:41a		 Low
Thu 11:33a		 High
Thu 6:00p		 Low
Fri 12:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:55a		 High
Thu 5:16p		 Low
Thu 11:41p		 High
Fri 5:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 5:06a		 Low
Thu 11:04a		 High
Thu 5:39p		 Low
Thu 11:59p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 5:16a		 Low
Thu 10:59a		 High
Thu 5:34p		 Low
Thu 11:52p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 5:55a		 Low
Thu 11:51a		 High
Thu 6:16p		 Low
Fri 12:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

