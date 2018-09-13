Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 13, 2018

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 77°
Winds From the East
12 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves 4 - 7 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:42am - 7:14pm
UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 5:07a		 High
Thu 11:21a		 Low
Thu 5:35p		 High
Thu 11:40p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:55a		 Low
Thu 4:59p		 High
Thu 11:14p		 Low
Fri 5:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 11:09a		 Low
Thu 5:11p		 High
Thu 11:28p		 Low
Fri 5:26a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:51a		 Low
Thu 5:03p		 High
Thu 11:10p		 Low
Fri 5:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 9:12a		 High
Thu 3:01p		 Low
Thu 9:40p		 High
Fri 3:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 5:08a		 High
Thu 11:12a		 Low
Thu 5:37p		 High
Thu 11:34p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 8:46a		 High
Thu 2:08p		 Low
Thu 9:14p		 High
Fri 2:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 5:31a		 High
Thu 11:53a		 Low
Thu 6:03p		 High
Fri 12:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:55a		 Low
Thu 5:12p		 High
Thu 11:13p		 Low
Fri 5:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 5:00a		 High
Thu 11:25a		 Low
Thu 5:32p		 High
Thu 11:41p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 11:00a		 Low
Thu 5:13p		 High
Thu 11:22p		 Low
Fri 5:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 5:42a		 High
Thu 12:01p		 Low
Thu 6:13p		 High
Fri 12:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

FRI: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

