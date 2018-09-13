Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 13, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 77° Winds From the East

12 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 4 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:42am - 7:14pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:07a High

Thu 11:21a Low

Thu 5:35p High

Thu 11:40p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:55a Low

Thu 4:59p High

Thu 11:14p Low

Fri 5:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:09a Low

Thu 5:11p High

Thu 11:28p Low

Fri 5:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:51a Low

Thu 5:03p High

Thu 11:10p Low

Fri 5:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:12a High

Thu 3:01p Low

Thu 9:40p High

Fri 3:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:08a High

Thu 11:12a Low

Thu 5:37p High

Thu 11:34p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:46a High

Thu 2:08p Low

Thu 9:14p High

Fri 2:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:31a High

Thu 11:53a Low

Thu 6:03p High

Fri 12:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:55a Low

Thu 5:12p High

Thu 11:13p Low

Fri 5:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:00a High

Thu 11:25a Low

Thu 5:32p High

Thu 11:41p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:00a Low

Thu 5:13p High

Thu 11:22p Low

Fri 5:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:42a High

Thu 12:01p Low

Thu 6:13p High

Fri 12:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

TODAY : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.

TONIGHT : E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

FRI : E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon.

FRI NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SAT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN : E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).