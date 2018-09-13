Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 13, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 77°
|Winds
|From the East
12 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|4 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:42am - 7:14pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:07a
|High
Thu 11:21a
|Low
Thu 5:35p
|High
Thu 11:40p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:55a
|Low
Thu 4:59p
|High
Thu 11:14p
|Low
Fri 5:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:09a
|Low
Thu 5:11p
|High
Thu 11:28p
|Low
Fri 5:26a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:51a
|Low
Thu 5:03p
|High
Thu 11:10p
|Low
Fri 5:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:12a
|High
Thu 3:01p
|Low
Thu 9:40p
|High
Fri 3:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:08a
|High
Thu 11:12a
|Low
Thu 5:37p
|High
Thu 11:34p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:46a
|High
Thu 2:08p
|Low
Thu 9:14p
|High
Fri 2:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:31a
|High
Thu 11:53a
|Low
Thu 6:03p
|High
Fri 12:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:55a
|Low
Thu 5:12p
|High
Thu 11:13p
|Low
Fri 5:28a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:00a
|High
Thu 11:25a
|Low
Thu 5:32p
|High
Thu 11:41p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:00a
|Low
Thu 5:13p
|High
Thu 11:22p
|Low
Fri 5:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:42a
|High
Thu 12:01p
|Low
Thu 6:13p
|High
Fri 12:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.
TONIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
FRI: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).