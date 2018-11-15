Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, November 15, 2018
1 to 2 feet of storm surge will present a minor to moderate coastal flooding threat along the Jersey Shore. The first high tide cycle of concern will be early Thursday afternoon (1 p.m. on the oceanfront). The biggest surge is expected early Friday morning (1 a.m.)
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|38° - 48°
|Winds
|From the East
22 - 39 mph (Gust 53 mph)
19 - 34 knots (Gust 46 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 11 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|47° - 54°
(Normal 52° - 53°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:47am - 4:47pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 7:01a
|High
Thu 1:16p
|Low
Thu 7:51p
|High
Fri 1:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:25a
|High
Thu 12:50p
|Low
Thu 7:15p
|High
Fri 1:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:37a
|High
Thu 1:04p
|Low
Thu 7:27p
|High
Fri 1:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:29a
|High
Thu 12:46p
|Low
Thu 7:19p
|High
Fri 1:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 11:06a
|High
Thu 4:56p
|Low
Thu 11:56p
|High
Fri 5:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:00a
|High
Thu 1:04p
|Low
Thu 7:48p
|High
Fri 1:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:40a
|High
Thu 4:03p
|Low
Thu 11:30p
|High
Fri 4:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:28a
|High
Thu 1:49p
|Low
Thu 8:22p
|High
Fri 2:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:35a
|High
Thu 12:55p
|Low
Thu 7:32p
|High
Fri 1:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:42a
|High
Thu 1:15p
|Low
Thu 7:48p
|High
Fri 1:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:36a
|High
Thu 12:55p
|Low
Thu 7:33p
|High
Fri 1:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:33a
|High
Thu 1:55p
|Low
Thu 8:22p
|High
Fri 2:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of rain early this morning, then rain late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt after midnight, then becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt late. Seas 6 to 9 ft dominant period 10 seconds, building to 9 to 12 ft dominant period 10 seconds early in the evening, then building to 11 to 13 ft dominant period 10 seconds late in the evening, building to 11 to 15 ft dominant period 11 seconds after midnight, subsiding to 11 to 13 ft dominant period 11 seconds. Rain.
FRI: W winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of rain early in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).