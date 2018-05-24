Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 24, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 81° Winds From the Southeast

8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:18pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 10:52a High

Thu 4:54p Low

Thu 11:19p High

Fri 5:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:16a High

Thu 4:28p Low

Thu 10:43p High

Fri 4:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:28a High

Thu 4:42p Low

Thu 10:55p High

Fri 4:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:20a High

Thu 4:24p Low

Thu 10:47p High

Fri 4:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:51a Low

Thu 2:57p High

Thu 8:34p Low

Fri 3:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:49a High

Thu 4:51p Low

Thu 11:13p High

Fri 5:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 6:58a Low

Thu 2:31p High

Thu 7:41p Low

Fri 2:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 11:09a High

Thu 5:30p Low

Thu 11:36p High

Fri 5:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:24a High

Thu 4:47p Low

Thu 10:52p High

Fri 5:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 10:42a High

Thu 5:09p Low

Thu 11:10p High

Fri 5:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:31a High

Thu 5:01p Low

Thu 11:03p High

Fri 5:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:07a Low

Thu 11:24a High

Thu 5:49p Low

Thu 11:55p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming SE late this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

