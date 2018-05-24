Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 24, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:41am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 10:52a
|High
Thu 4:54p
|Low
Thu 11:19p
|High
Fri 5:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:16a
|High
Thu 4:28p
|Low
Thu 10:43p
|High
Fri 4:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:28a
|High
Thu 4:42p
|Low
Thu 10:55p
|High
Fri 4:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:20a
|High
Thu 4:24p
|Low
Thu 10:47p
|High
Fri 4:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:51a
|Low
Thu 2:57p
|High
Thu 8:34p
|Low
Fri 3:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:49a
|High
Thu 4:51p
|Low
Thu 11:13p
|High
Fri 5:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 6:58a
|Low
Thu 2:31p
|High
Thu 7:41p
|Low
Fri 2:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 11:09a
|High
Thu 5:30p
|Low
Thu 11:36p
|High
Fri 5:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:24a
|High
Thu 4:47p
|Low
Thu 10:52p
|High
Fri 5:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 10:42a
|High
Thu 5:09p
|Low
Thu 11:10p
|High
Fri 5:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:31a
|High
Thu 5:01p
|Low
Thu 11:03p
|High
Fri 5:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:07a
|Low
Thu 11:24a
|High
Thu 5:49p
|Low
Thu 11:55p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming SE late this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).