Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 24, 2018

Berkeley Island County Park (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 81°
Winds From the Southeast
8 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:18pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 10:52a		 High
Thu 4:54p		 Low
Thu 11:19p		 High
Fri 5:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:16a		 High
Thu 4:28p		 Low
Thu 10:43p		 High
Fri 4:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:28a		 High
Thu 4:42p		 Low
Thu 10:55p		 High
Fri 4:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:20a		 High
Thu 4:24p		 Low
Thu 10:47p		 High
Fri 4:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 7:51a		 Low
Thu 2:57p		 High
Thu 8:34p		 Low
Fri 3:24a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 10:49a		 High
Thu 4:51p		 Low
Thu 11:13p		 High
Fri 5:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Thu 6:58a		 Low
Thu 2:31p		 High
Thu 7:41p		 Low
Fri 2:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 11:09a		 High
Thu 5:30p		 Low
Thu 11:36p		 High
Fri 5:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:24a		 High
Thu 4:47p		 Low
Thu 10:52p		 High
Fri 5:01a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 10:42a		 High
Thu 5:09p		 Low
Thu 11:10p		 High
Fri 5:27a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:31a		 High
Thu 5:01p		 Low
Thu 11:03p		 High
Fri 5:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 5:07a		 Low
Thu 11:24a		 High
Thu 5:49p		 Low
Thu 11:55p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming SE late this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top