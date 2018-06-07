Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 7, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 70° Winds From the South

7 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 63° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:28pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 9:07a High

Thu 3:10p Low

Thu 9:44p High

Fri 3:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:31a High

Thu 2:44p Low

Thu 9:08p High

Fri 2:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:43a High

Thu 2:58p Low

Thu 9:20p High

Fri 3:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:35a High

Thu 2:40p Low

Thu 9:12p High

Fri 2:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:10a Low

Thu 1:12p High

Thu 6:50p Low

Fri 1:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:00a High

Thu 3:07p Low

Thu 9:29p High

Fri 3:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 5:17a Low

Thu 12:46p High

Thu 5:57p Low

Fri 1:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 9:39a High

Thu 4:01p Low

Thu 10:01p High

Fri 4:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:37a High

Thu 2:58p Low

Thu 9:01p High

Fri 3:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 8:58a High

Thu 3:16p Low

Thu 9:17p High

Fri 3:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:47a High

Thu 3:04p Low

Thu 9:07p High

Fri 3:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 9:34a High

Thu 3:54p Low

Thu 10:00p High

Fri 4:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip