Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 7, 2018

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 70°
Winds From the South
7 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 63° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:28pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 9:07a		 High
Thu 3:10p		 Low
Thu 9:44p		 High
Fri 3:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 8:31a		 High
Thu 2:44p		 Low
Thu 9:08p		 High
Fri 2:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 8:43a		 High
Thu 2:58p		 Low
Thu 9:20p		 High
Fri 3:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 8:35a		 High
Thu 2:40p		 Low
Thu 9:12p		 High
Fri 2:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 6:10a		 Low
Thu 1:12p		 High
Thu 6:50p		 Low
Fri 1:49a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 9:00a		 High
Thu 3:07p		 Low
Thu 9:29p		 High
Fri 3:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Thu 5:17a		 Low
Thu 12:46p		 High
Thu 5:57p		 Low
Fri 1:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 9:39a		 High
Thu 4:01p		 Low
Thu 10:01p		 High
Fri 4:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 8:37a		 High
Thu 2:58p		 Low
Thu 9:01p		 High
Fri 3:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 8:58a		 High
Thu 3:16p		 Low
Thu 9:17p		 High
Fri 3:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 8:47a		 High
Thu 3:04p		 Low
Thu 9:07p		 High
Fri 3:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 9:34a		 High
Thu 3:54p		 Low
Thu 10:00p		 High
Fri 4:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top