Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 7, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|63° - 70°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 16 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 9:07a
|High
Thu 3:10p
|Low
Thu 9:44p
|High
Fri 3:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:31a
|High
Thu 2:44p
|Low
Thu 9:08p
|High
Fri 2:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:43a
|High
Thu 2:58p
|Low
Thu 9:20p
|High
Fri 3:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:35a
|High
Thu 2:40p
|Low
Thu 9:12p
|High
Fri 2:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:10a
|Low
Thu 1:12p
|High
Thu 6:50p
|Low
Fri 1:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:00a
|High
Thu 3:07p
|Low
Thu 9:29p
|High
Fri 3:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 5:17a
|Low
Thu 12:46p
|High
Thu 5:57p
|Low
Fri 1:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 9:39a
|High
Thu 4:01p
|Low
Thu 10:01p
|High
Fri 4:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:37a
|High
Thu 2:58p
|Low
Thu 9:01p
|High
Fri 3:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 8:58a
|High
Thu 3:16p
|Low
Thu 9:17p
|High
Fri 3:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:47a
|High
Thu 3:04p
|Low
Thu 9:07p
|High
Fri 3:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 9:34a
|High
Thu 3:54p
|Low
Thu 10:00p
|High
Fri 4:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).