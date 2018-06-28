Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 28, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 84°
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 8:47a
|Low
Thu 2:51p
|High
Thu 8:59p
|Low
Fri 3:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:21a
|Low
Thu 2:15p
|High
Thu 8:33p
|Low
Fri 2:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:35a
|Low
Thu 2:27p
|High
Thu 8:47p
|Low
Fri 3:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:17a
|Low
Thu 2:19p
|High
Thu 8:29p
|Low
Fri 3:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:56a
|High
Thu 12:27p
|Low
Thu 6:56p
|High
Fri 12:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:39a
|Low
Thu 2:44p
|High
Thu 8:52p
|Low
Fri 3:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 6:30a
|High
Thu 11:34a
|Low
Thu 6:30p
|High
Thu 11:46p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 9:21a
|Low
Thu 3:08p
|High
Thu 9:35p
|Low
Fri 4:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:25a
|Low
Thu 2:19p
|High
Thu 8:40p
|Low
Fri 3:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 8:49a
|Low
Thu 2:37p
|High
Thu 9:12p
|Low
Fri 3:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:32a
|Low
Thu 2:20p
|High
Thu 8:48p
|Low
Fri 3:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 9:32a
|Low
Thu 3:20p
|High
Thu 9:47p
|Low
Fri 4:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms early this morning, then scattered showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).