Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 28, 2018

Sailboats on Barnegat Bay in Lavallette (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 84°
Winds From the South
10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves 2 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 71° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:34pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 8:47a		 Low
Thu 2:51p		 High
Thu 8:59p		 Low
Fri 3:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:21a		 Low
Thu 2:15p		 High
Thu 8:33p		 Low
Fri 2:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:35a		 Low
Thu 2:27p		 High
Thu 8:47p		 Low
Fri 3:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:17a		 Low
Thu 2:19p		 High
Thu 8:29p		 Low
Fri 3:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 6:56a		 High
Thu 12:27p		 Low
Thu 6:56p		 High
Fri 12:39a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 8:39a		 Low
Thu 2:44p		 High
Thu 8:52p		 Low
Fri 3:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 6:30a		 High
Thu 11:34a		 Low
Thu 6:30p		 High
Thu 11:46p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 9:21a		 Low
Thu 3:08p		 High
Thu 9:35p		 Low
Fri 4:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:25a		 Low
Thu 2:19p		 High
Thu 8:40p		 Low
Fri 3:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 8:49a		 Low
Thu 2:37p		 High
Thu 9:12p		 Low
Fri 3:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:32a		 Low
Thu 2:20p		 High
Thu 8:48p		 Low
Fri 3:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 9:32a		 Low
Thu 3:20p		 High
Thu 9:47p		 Low
Fri 4:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms early this morning, then scattered showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

