Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 28, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 84° Winds From the South

10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 73°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:34pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:47a Low

Thu 2:51p High

Thu 8:59p Low

Fri 3:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:21a Low

Thu 2:15p High

Thu 8:33p Low

Fri 2:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:35a Low

Thu 2:27p High

Thu 8:47p Low

Fri 3:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:17a Low

Thu 2:19p High

Thu 8:29p Low

Fri 3:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:56a High

Thu 12:27p Low

Thu 6:56p High

Fri 12:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:39a Low

Thu 2:44p High

Thu 8:52p Low

Fri 3:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:30a High

Thu 11:34a Low

Thu 6:30p High

Thu 11:46p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:21a Low

Thu 3:08p High

Thu 9:35p Low

Fri 4:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:25a Low

Thu 2:19p High

Thu 8:40p Low

Fri 3:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 8:49a Low

Thu 2:37p High

Thu 9:12p Low

Fri 3:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:32a Low

Thu 2:20p High

Thu 8:48p Low

Fri 3:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:32a Low

Thu 3:20p High

Thu 9:47p Low

Fri 4:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms early this morning, then scattered showers and tstms late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

