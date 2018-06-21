Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 21, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 80°
|Winds
|From the North
6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 9:28a
|High
Thu 3:32p
|Low
Thu 10:00p
|High
Fri 3:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:52a
|High
Thu 3:06p
|Low
Thu 9:24p
|High
Fri 3:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:04a
|High
Thu 3:20p
|Low
Thu 9:36p
|High
Fri 3:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:56a
|High
Thu 3:02p
|Low
Thu 9:28p
|High
Fri 3:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:28a
|Low
Thu 1:33p
|High
Thu 7:12p
|Low
Fri 2:05a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:27a
|High
Thu 3:30p
|Low
Thu 9:54p
|High
Fri 3:45a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 5:35a
|Low
Thu 1:07p
|High
Thu 6:19p
|Low
Fri 1:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 9:46a
|High
Thu 4:08p
|Low
Thu 10:16p
|High
Fri 4:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:00a
|High
Thu 3:25p
|Low
Thu 9:30p
|High
Fri 3:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 9:17a
|High
Thu 3:48p
|Low
Thu 9:49p
|High
Fri 4:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:05a
|High
Thu 3:37p
|Low
Thu 9:40p
|High
Fri 3:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 9:59a
|High
Thu 4:25p
|Low
Thu 10:33p
|High
Fri 4:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).