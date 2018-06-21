Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 21, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 80° Winds From the North

6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 75°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 9:28a High

Thu 3:32p Low

Thu 10:00p High

Fri 3:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:52a High

Thu 3:06p Low

Thu 9:24p High

Fri 3:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:04a High

Thu 3:20p Low

Thu 9:36p High

Fri 3:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:56a High

Thu 3:02p Low

Thu 9:28p High

Fri 3:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:28a Low

Thu 1:33p High

Thu 7:12p Low

Fri 2:05a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:27a High

Thu 3:30p Low

Thu 9:54p High

Fri 3:45a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 5:35a Low

Thu 1:07p High

Thu 6:19p Low

Fri 1:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 9:46a High

Thu 4:08p Low

Thu 10:16p High

Fri 4:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:00a High

Thu 3:25p Low

Thu 9:30p High

Fri 3:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 9:17a High

Thu 3:48p Low

Thu 9:49p High

Fri 4:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:05a High

Thu 3:37p Low

Thu 9:40p High

Fri 3:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 9:59a High

Thu 4:25p Low

Thu 10:33p High

Fri 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip