Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 21, 2018

Sea Girt (Sea Girt LIfeguards)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 80°
Winds From the North
6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 64° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:33pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 9:28a		 High
Thu 3:32p		 Low
Thu 10:00p		 High
Fri 3:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 8:52a		 High
Thu 3:06p		 Low
Thu 9:24p		 High
Fri 3:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 9:04a		 High
Thu 3:20p		 Low
Thu 9:36p		 High
Fri 3:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 8:56a		 High
Thu 3:02p		 Low
Thu 9:28p		 High
Fri 3:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 6:28a		 Low
Thu 1:33p		 High
Thu 7:12p		 Low
Fri 2:05a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 9:27a		 High
Thu 3:30p		 Low
Thu 9:54p		 High
Fri 3:45a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Thu 5:35a		 Low
Thu 1:07p		 High
Thu 6:19p		 Low
Fri 1:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 9:46a		 High
Thu 4:08p		 Low
Thu 10:16p		 High
Fri 4:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 9:00a		 High
Thu 3:25p		 Low
Thu 9:30p		 High
Fri 3:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 9:17a		 High
Thu 3:48p		 Low
Thu 9:49p		 High
Fri 4:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 9:05a		 High
Thu 3:37p		 Low
Thu 9:40p		 High
Fri 3:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 9:59a		 High
Thu 4:25p		 Low
Thu 10:33p		 High
Fri 4:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

