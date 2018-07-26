Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 26, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 86°
Winds From the Southwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 76° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:57am - 8:21pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 7:42a		 Low
Thu 1:44p		 High
Thu 7:57p		 Low
Fri 2:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:16a		 Low
Thu 1:08p		 High
Thu 7:31p		 Low
Fri 1:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:30a		 Low
Thu 1:20p		 High
Thu 7:45p		 Low
Fri 2:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:12a		 Low
Thu 1:12p		 High
Thu 7:27p		 Low
Fri 1:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 5:48a		 High
Thu 11:22a		 Low
Thu 5:49p		 High
Thu 11:37p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 7:32a		 Low
Thu 1:38p		 High
Thu 7:48p		 Low
Fri 2:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 5:22a		 High
Thu 10:29a		 Low
Thu 5:23p		 High
Thu 10:44p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 8:14a		 Low
Thu 2:02p		 High
Thu 8:30p		 Low
Fri 2:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:22a		 Low
Thu 1:16p		 High
Thu 7:39p		 Low
Fri 2:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 7:40a		 Low
Thu 1:33p		 High
Thu 8:08p		 Low
Fri 2:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 7:30a		 Low
Thu 1:20p		 High
Thu 7:49p		 Low
Fri 2:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 8:27a		 Low
Thu 2:16p		 High
Thu 8:45p		 Low
Fri 3:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning. Scattered showers with isolated tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

