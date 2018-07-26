Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 26, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 86°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:57am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:42a
|Low
Thu 1:44p
|High
Thu 7:57p
|Low
Fri 2:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:16a
|Low
Thu 1:08p
|High
Thu 7:31p
|Low
Fri 1:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:30a
|Low
Thu 1:20p
|High
Thu 7:45p
|Low
Fri 2:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:12a
|Low
Thu 1:12p
|High
Thu 7:27p
|Low
Fri 1:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:48a
|High
Thu 11:22a
|Low
Thu 5:49p
|High
Thu 11:37p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:32a
|Low
Thu 1:38p
|High
Thu 7:48p
|Low
Fri 2:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:22a
|High
Thu 10:29a
|Low
Thu 5:23p
|High
Thu 10:44p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 8:14a
|Low
Thu 2:02p
|High
Thu 8:30p
|Low
Fri 2:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:22a
|Low
Thu 1:16p
|High
Thu 7:39p
|Low
Fri 2:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:40a
|Low
Thu 1:33p
|High
Thu 8:08p
|Low
Fri 2:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:30a
|Low
Thu 1:20p
|High
Thu 7:49p
|Low
Fri 2:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 8:27a
|Low
Thu 2:16p
|High
Thu 8:45p
|Low
Fri 3:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning. Scattered showers with isolated tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).