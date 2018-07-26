Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 26, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 86° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 76° - 78°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:57am - 8:21pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:42a Low

Thu 1:44p High

Thu 7:57p Low

Fri 2:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:16a Low

Thu 1:08p High

Thu 7:31p Low

Fri 1:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:30a Low

Thu 1:20p High

Thu 7:45p Low

Fri 2:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:12a Low

Thu 1:12p High

Thu 7:27p Low

Fri 1:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:48a High

Thu 11:22a Low

Thu 5:49p High

Thu 11:37p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:32a Low

Thu 1:38p High

Thu 7:48p Low

Fri 2:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:22a High

Thu 10:29a Low

Thu 5:23p High

Thu 10:44p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:14a Low

Thu 2:02p High

Thu 8:30p Low

Fri 2:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:22a Low

Thu 1:16p High

Thu 7:39p Low

Fri 2:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:40a Low

Thu 1:33p High

Thu 8:08p Low

Fri 2:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:30a Low

Thu 1:20p High

Thu 7:49p Low

Fri 2:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:27a Low

Thu 2:16p High

Thu 8:45p Low

Fri 3:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle early this morning, then a slight chance of showers late this morning. Scattered showers with isolated tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

MON : E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT : S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

