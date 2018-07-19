Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 19, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 82°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:51am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 7:55a
|High
Thu 2:10p
|Low
Thu 8:28p
|High
Fri 2:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:19a
|High
Thu 1:44p
|Low
Thu 7:52p
|High
Fri 1:56a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:31a
|High
Thu 1:58p
|Low
Thu 8:04p
|High
Fri 2:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:23a
|High
Thu 1:40p
|Low
Thu 7:56p
|High
Fri 1:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:09a
|Low
Thu 12:00p
|High
Thu 5:50p
|Low
Fri 12:33a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:00a
|High
Thu 2:03p
|Low
Thu 8:27p
|High
Fri 2:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 11:34a
|High
Thu 4:57p
|Low
Fri 12:07a
|High
Fri 5:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:21a
|High
Thu 2:43p
|Low
Thu 8:50p
|High
Fri 2:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:32a
|High
Thu 1:54p
|Low
Thu 8:02p
|High
Fri 2:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:51a
|High
Thu 2:16p
|Low
Thu 8:21p
|High
Fri 2:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:36a
|High
Thu 2:00p
|Low
Thu 8:09p
|High
Fri 2:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:32a
|High
Thu 2:54p
|Low
Thu 9:04p
|High
Fri 3:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).