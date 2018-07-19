Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 19, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 82°
Winds From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 68° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:51am - 8:26pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 7:55a		 High
Thu 2:10p		 Low
Thu 8:28p		 High
Fri 2:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:19a		 High
Thu 1:44p		 Low
Thu 7:52p		 High
Fri 1:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:31a		 High
Thu 1:58p		 Low
Thu 8:04p		 High
Fri 2:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:23a		 High
Thu 1:40p		 Low
Thu 7:56p		 High
Fri 1:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 5:09a		 Low
Thu 12:00p		 High
Thu 5:50p		 Low
Fri 12:33a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 8:00a		 High
Thu 2:03p		 Low
Thu 8:27p		 High
Fri 2:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 11:34a		 High
Thu 4:57p		 Low
Fri 12:07a		 High
Fri 5:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 8:21a		 High
Thu 2:43p		 Low
Thu 8:50p		 High
Fri 2:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:32a		 High
Thu 1:54p		 Low
Thu 8:02p		 High
Fri 2:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 7:51a		 High
Thu 2:16p		 Low
Thu 8:21p		 High
Fri 2:27a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:36a		 High
Thu 2:00p		 Low
Thu 8:09p		 High
Fri 2:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 8:32a		 High
Thu 2:54p		 Low
Thu 9:04p		 High
Fri 3:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top