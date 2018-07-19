Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 82° Winds From the South

7 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 78°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:51am - 8:26pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 7:55a High

Thu 2:10p Low

Thu 8:28p High

Fri 2:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:19a High

Thu 1:44p Low

Thu 7:52p High

Fri 1:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:31a High

Thu 1:58p Low

Thu 8:04p High

Fri 2:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:23a High

Thu 1:40p Low

Thu 7:56p High

Fri 1:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:09a Low

Thu 12:00p High

Thu 5:50p Low

Fri 12:33a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:00a High

Thu 2:03p Low

Thu 8:27p High

Fri 2:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 11:34a High

Thu 4:57p Low

Fri 12:07a High

Fri 5:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:21a High

Thu 2:43p Low

Thu 8:50p High

Fri 2:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:32a High

Thu 1:54p Low

Thu 8:02p High

Fri 2:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:51a High

Thu 2:16p Low

Thu 8:21p High

Fri 2:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:36a High

Thu 2:00p Low

Thu 8:09p High

Fri 2:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:32a High

Thu 2:54p Low

Thu 9:04p High

Fri 3:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

