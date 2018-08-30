Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 30, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 90° Winds From the Northwest

7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 77° - 83°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:29am - 7:37pm UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 10:54a Low

Thu 5:18p High

Thu 11:14p Low

Fri 5:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:28a Low

Thu 4:42p High

Thu 10:48p Low

Fri 4:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:42a Low

Thu 4:54p High

Thu 11:02p Low

Fri 5:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:24a Low

Thu 4:46p High

Thu 10:44p Low

Fri 4:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:59a High

Thu 2:34p Low

Thu 9:23p High

Fri 2:54a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:48a Low

Thu 5:11p High

Thu 11:07p Low

Fri 5:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:33a High

Thu 1:41p Low

Thu 8:57p High

Fri 2:01a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:27a High

Thu 11:48a Low

Thu 5:48p High

Thu 11:58p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:33a Low

Thu 4:46p High

Thu 10:48p Low

Fri 5:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 11:11a Low

Thu 5:10p High

Thu 11:27p Low

Fri 5:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:41a Low

Thu 4:50p High

Thu 10:57p Low

Fri 5:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:28a High

Thu 11:45a Low

Thu 5:49p High

Fri 12:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, becoming NE with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

FRI : E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).