Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 30, 2018

Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 90°
Winds From the Northwest
7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 77° - 83°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:29am - 7:37pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 10:54a		 Low
Thu 5:18p		 High
Thu 11:14p		 Low
Fri 5:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:28a		 Low
Thu 4:42p		 High
Thu 10:48p		 Low
Fri 4:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:42a		 Low
Thu 4:54p		 High
Thu 11:02p		 Low
Fri 5:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:24a		 Low
Thu 4:46p		 High
Thu 10:44p		 Low
Fri 4:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 8:59a		 High
Thu 2:34p		 Low
Thu 9:23p		 High
Fri 2:54a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 10:48a		 Low
Thu 5:11p		 High
Thu 11:07p		 Low
Fri 5:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 8:33a		 High
Thu 1:41p		 Low
Thu 8:57p		 High
Fri 2:01a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 5:27a		 High
Thu 11:48a		 Low
Thu 5:48p		 High
Thu 11:58p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:33a		 Low
Thu 4:46p		 High
Thu 10:48p		 Low
Fri 5:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 11:11a		 Low
Thu 5:10p		 High
Thu 11:27p		 Low
Fri 5:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:41a		 Low
Thu 4:50p		 High
Thu 10:57p		 Low
Fri 5:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 5:28a		 High
Thu 11:45a		 Low
Thu 5:49p		 High
Fri 12:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, becoming NE with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

