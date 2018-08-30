Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 30, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|84° - 90°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|77° - 83°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:29am - 7:37pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 10:54a
|Low
Thu 5:18p
|High
Thu 11:14p
|Low
Fri 5:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:28a
|Low
Thu 4:42p
|High
Thu 10:48p
|Low
Fri 4:51a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:42a
|Low
Thu 4:54p
|High
Thu 11:02p
|Low
Fri 5:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:24a
|Low
Thu 4:46p
|High
Thu 10:44p
|Low
Fri 4:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:59a
|High
Thu 2:34p
|Low
Thu 9:23p
|High
Fri 2:54a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:48a
|Low
Thu 5:11p
|High
Thu 11:07p
|Low
Fri 5:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:33a
|High
Thu 1:41p
|Low
Thu 8:57p
|High
Fri 2:01a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:27a
|High
Thu 11:48a
|Low
Thu 5:48p
|High
Thu 11:58p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:33a
|Low
Thu 4:46p
|High
Thu 10:48p
|Low
Fri 5:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 11:11a
|Low
Thu 5:10p
|High
Thu 11:27p
|Low
Fri 5:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:41a
|Low
Thu 4:50p
|High
Thu 10:57p
|Low
Fri 5:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:28a
|High
Thu 11:45a
|Low
Thu 5:49p
|High
Fri 12:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, becoming NE with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).