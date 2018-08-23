Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 23, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 79° Winds From the Northwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:23am - 7:47pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:31a Low

Thu 12:34p High

Thu 6:49p Low

Fri 1:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:05a Low

Thu 11:58a High

Thu 6:23p Low

Fri 12:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:19a Low

Thu 12:10p High

Thu 6:37p Low

Fri 12:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:01a Low

Thu 12:02p High

Thu 6:19p Low

Fri 12:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:11a Low

Thu 4:39p High

Thu 10:29p Low

Fri 5:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:21a Low

Thu 12:25p High

Thu 6:37p Low

Fri 1:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:18a Low

Thu 4:13p High

Thu 9:36p Low

Fri 4:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:01a Low

Thu 12:52p High

Thu 7:20p Low

Fri 1:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:14a Low

Thu 12:10p High

Thu 6:33p Low

Fri 12:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:25a Low

Thu 12:23p High

Thu 6:57p Low

Fri 1:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:26a Low

Thu 12:15p High

Thu 6:46p Low

Fri 1:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 7:16a Low

Thu 1:09p High

Thu 7:36p Low

Fri 1:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late in the morning, then becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT : SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).