Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 23, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 79°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:23am - 7:47pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 6:31a
|Low
Thu 12:34p
|High
Thu 6:49p
|Low
Fri 1:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:05a
|Low
Thu 11:58a
|High
Thu 6:23p
|Low
Fri 12:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:19a
|Low
Thu 12:10p
|High
Thu 6:37p
|Low
Fri 12:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:01a
|Low
Thu 12:02p
|High
Thu 6:19p
|Low
Fri 12:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:11a
|Low
Thu 4:39p
|High
Thu 10:29p
|Low
Fri 5:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:21a
|Low
Thu 12:25p
|High
Thu 6:37p
|Low
Fri 1:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 9:18a
|Low
Thu 4:13p
|High
Thu 9:36p
|Low
Fri 4:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:01a
|Low
Thu 12:52p
|High
Thu 7:20p
|Low
Fri 1:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:14a
|Low
Thu 12:10p
|High
Thu 6:33p
|Low
Fri 12:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:25a
|Low
Thu 12:23p
|High
Thu 6:57p
|Low
Fri 1:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:26a
|Low
Thu 12:15p
|High
Thu 6:46p
|Low
Fri 1:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 7:16a
|Low
Thu 1:09p
|High
Thu 7:36p
|Low
Fri 1:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late in the morning, then becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).