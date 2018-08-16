Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 16, 2018

F Street Beach in Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 92°
Winds From the West
8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 71° - 81°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:16am - 7:57pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 6:26a		 High
Thu 12:47p		 Low
Thu 6:55p		 High
Fri 1:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 5:50a		 High
Thu 12:21p		 Low
Thu 6:19p		 High
Fri 12:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 6:02a		 High
Thu 12:35p		 Low
Thu 6:31p		 High
Fri 12:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 5:54a		 High
Thu 12:17p		 Low
Thu 6:23p		 High
Fri 12:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 10:31a		 High
Thu 4:27p		 Low
Thu 11:00p		 High
Fri 4:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 6:33a		 High
Thu 12:37p		 Low
Thu 7:00p		 High
Fri 12:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 10:05a		 High
Thu 3:34p		 Low
Thu 10:34p		 High
Fri 3:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 6:55a		 High
Thu 1:17p		 Low
Thu 7:24p		 High
Fri 1:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 6:05a		 High
Thu 12:21p		 Low
Thu 6:34p		 High
Fri 12:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 6:25a		 High
Thu 12:48p		 Low
Thu 6:55p		 High
Fri 1:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 6:06a		 High
Thu 12:26p		 Low
Thu 6:38p		 High
Fri 12:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 7:05a		 High
Thu 1:25p		 Low
Thu 7:35p		 High
Fri 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top