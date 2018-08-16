Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 16, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 92° Winds From the West

8 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 71° - 81°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:16am - 7:57pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:26a High

Thu 12:47p Low

Thu 6:55p High

Fri 1:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:50a High

Thu 12:21p Low

Thu 6:19p High

Fri 12:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:02a High

Thu 12:35p Low

Thu 6:31p High

Fri 12:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:54a High

Thu 12:17p Low

Thu 6:23p High

Fri 12:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:31a High

Thu 4:27p Low

Thu 11:00p High

Fri 4:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:33a High

Thu 12:37p Low

Thu 7:00p High

Fri 12:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:05a High

Thu 3:34p Low

Thu 10:34p High

Fri 3:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:55a High

Thu 1:17p Low

Thu 7:24p High

Fri 1:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:05a High

Thu 12:21p Low

Thu 6:34p High

Fri 12:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:25a High

Thu 12:48p Low

Thu 6:55p High

Fri 1:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:06a High

Thu 12:26p Low

Thu 6:38p High

Fri 12:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:05a High

Thu 1:25p Low

Thu 7:35p High

Fri 1:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers and tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

SAT : W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN : NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT : NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON : NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

MON NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).