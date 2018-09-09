Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 9, 2018

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 69°
Winds From the East
22 - 31 mph (Gust 39 mph)
19 - 27 knots (Gust 34 knots)
Waves 4 - 10 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 75° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:38am - 7:21pm
UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 8:04a		 Low
Sun 2:18p		 High
Sun 8:21p		 Low
Mon 2:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:38a		 Low
Sun 1:42p		 High
Sun 7:55p		 Low
Mon 2:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:52a		 Low
Sun 1:54p		 High
Sun 8:09p		 Low
Mon 2:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:34a		 Low
Sun 1:46p		 High
Sun 7:51p		 Low
Mon 2:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 6:10a		 High
Sun 11:44a		 Low
Sun 6:23p		 High
Mon 12:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 7:54a		 Low
Sun 2:13p		 High
Sun 8:14p		 Low
Mon 2:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 5:44a		 High
Sun 10:51a		 Low
Sun 5:57p		 High
Sun 11:08p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 8:37a		 Low
Sun 2:36p		 High
Sun 8:59p		 Low
Mon 3:16a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:41a		 Low
Sun 1:44p		 High
Sun 8:01p		 Low
Mon 2:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 8:12a		 Low
Sun 2:08p		 High
Sun 8:37p		 Low
Mon 2:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:48a		 Low
Sun 1:53p		 High
Sun 8:12p		 Low
Mon 2:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 8:47a		 Low
Sun 2:46p		 High
Sun 9:10p		 Low
Mon 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Rain.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Rain.

MON: E winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt, becoming SE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt in the afternoon. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Rain early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 9 ft, subsiding to 7 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 9 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 10 ft. Light swell in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

