Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 9, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 69° Winds From the East

22 - 31 mph (Gust 39 mph)

19 - 27 knots (Gust 34 knots) Waves 4 - 10 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 75° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:38am - 7:21pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:04a Low

Sun 2:18p High

Sun 8:21p Low

Mon 2:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:38a Low

Sun 1:42p High

Sun 7:55p Low

Mon 2:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:52a Low

Sun 1:54p High

Sun 8:09p Low

Mon 2:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:34a Low

Sun 1:46p High

Sun 7:51p Low

Mon 2:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:10a High

Sun 11:44a Low

Sun 6:23p High

Mon 12:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:54a Low

Sun 2:13p High

Sun 8:14p Low

Mon 2:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:44a High

Sun 10:51a Low

Sun 5:57p High

Sun 11:08p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:37a Low

Sun 2:36p High

Sun 8:59p Low

Mon 3:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:41a Low

Sun 1:44p High

Sun 8:01p Low

Mon 2:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:12a Low

Sun 2:08p High

Sun 8:37p Low

Mon 2:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:48a Low

Sun 1:53p High

Sun 8:12p Low

Mon 2:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:47a Low

Sun 2:46p High

Sun 9:10p Low

Mon 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Rain.

TONIGHT : E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Rain.

MON : E winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt, becoming SE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt in the afternoon. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Rain early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 9 ft, subsiding to 7 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.

TUE : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED : N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU : NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 9 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 10 ft. Light swell in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).