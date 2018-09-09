Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 9, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 69°
|Winds
|From the East
22 - 31 mph (Gust 39 mph)
19 - 27 knots (Gust 34 knots)
|Waves
|4 - 10 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:38am - 7:21pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:04a
|Low
Sun 2:18p
|High
Sun 8:21p
|Low
Mon 2:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:38a
|Low
Sun 1:42p
|High
Sun 7:55p
|Low
Mon 2:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:52a
|Low
Sun 1:54p
|High
Sun 8:09p
|Low
Mon 2:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:34a
|Low
Sun 1:46p
|High
Sun 7:51p
|Low
Mon 2:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:10a
|High
Sun 11:44a
|Low
Sun 6:23p
|High
Mon 12:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:54a
|Low
Sun 2:13p
|High
Sun 8:14p
|Low
Mon 2:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:44a
|High
Sun 10:51a
|Low
Sun 5:57p
|High
Sun 11:08p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:37a
|Low
Sun 2:36p
|High
Sun 8:59p
|Low
Mon 3:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:41a
|Low
Sun 1:44p
|High
Sun 8:01p
|Low
Mon 2:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:12a
|Low
Sun 2:08p
|High
Sun 8:37p
|Low
Mon 2:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:48a
|Low
Sun 1:53p
|High
Sun 8:12p
|Low
Mon 2:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:47a
|Low
Sun 2:46p
|High
Sun 9:10p
|Low
Mon 3:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 9 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Rain.
TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Rain.
MON: E winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt, becoming SE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt in the afternoon. Seas 10 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Rain early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 9 ft, subsiding to 7 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 9 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 10 ft. Light swell in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).