Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 30, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 72°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:58am - 6:47pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:43a
|High
Sun 12:01p
|Low
Sun 6:39p
|High
Mon 12:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:07a
|High
Sun 11:35a
|Low
Sun 6:03p
|High
Mon 12:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:19a
|High
Sun 11:49a
|Low
Sun 6:15p
|High
Mon 12:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:11a
|High
Sun 11:31a
|Low
Sun 6:07p
|High
Mon 12:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:48a
|High
Sun 3:41p
|Low
Sun 10:44p
|High
Mon 4:24a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:41a
|High
Sun 11:56a
|Low
Sun 6:48p
|High
Mon 12:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:22a
|High
Sun 2:48p
|Low
Sun 10:18p
|High
Mon 3:31a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:18a
|High
Sun 12:53p
|Low
Sun 7:19p
|High
Mon 1:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:18a
|High
Sun 11:36a
|Low
Sun 6:14p
|High
Mon 12:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:45a
|High
Sun 12:17p
|Low
Sun 6:42p
|High
Mon 12:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:26a
|High
Sun 11:48a
|Low
Sun 6:19p
|High
Mon 12:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:25a
|High
Sun 12:53p
|Low
Sun 7:12p
|High
Mon 1:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).