Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 30, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 72° Winds From the South

6 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 67° - 74°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:58am - 6:47pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:43a High

Sun 12:01p Low

Sun 6:39p High

Mon 12:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:07a High

Sun 11:35a Low

Sun 6:03p High

Mon 12:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:19a High

Sun 11:49a Low

Sun 6:15p High

Mon 12:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:11a High

Sun 11:31a Low

Sun 6:07p High

Mon 12:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:48a High

Sun 3:41p Low

Sun 10:44p High

Mon 4:24a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:41a High

Sun 11:56a Low

Sun 6:48p High

Mon 12:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:22a High

Sun 2:48p Low

Sun 10:18p High

Mon 3:31a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:18a High

Sun 12:53p Low

Sun 7:19p High

Mon 1:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:18a High

Sun 11:36a Low

Sun 6:14p High

Mon 12:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:45a High

Sun 12:17p Low

Sun 6:42p High

Mon 12:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:26a High

Sun 11:48a Low

Sun 6:19p High

Mon 12:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:25a High

Sun 12:53p Low

Sun 7:12p High

Mon 1:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

MON : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED : W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT : S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT : SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).