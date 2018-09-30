Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 30, 2018

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 72°
Winds From the South
6 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 67° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:58am - 6:47pm
UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 5:43a		 High
Sun 12:01p		 Low
Sun 6:39p		 High
Mon 12:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:07a		 High
Sun 11:35a		 Low
Sun 6:03p		 High
Mon 12:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:19a		 High
Sun 11:49a		 Low
Sun 6:15p		 High
Mon 12:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:11a		 High
Sun 11:31a		 Low
Sun 6:07p		 High
Mon 12:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:48a		 High
Sun 3:41p		 Low
Sun 10:44p		 High
Mon 4:24a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 5:41a		 High
Sun 11:56a		 Low
Sun 6:48p		 High
Mon 12:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 9:22a		 High
Sun 2:48p		 Low
Sun 10:18p		 High
Mon 3:31a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 6:18a		 High
Sun 12:53p		 Low
Sun 7:19p		 High
Mon 1:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:18a		 High
Sun 11:36a		 Low
Sun 6:14p		 High
Mon 12:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 5:45a		 High
Sun 12:17p		 Low
Sun 6:42p		 High
Mon 12:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:26a		 High
Sun 11:48a		 Low
Sun 6:19p		 High
Mon 12:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 6:25a		 High
Sun 12:53p		 Low
Sun 7:12p		 High
Mon 1:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

