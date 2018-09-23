Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 23, 2018

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 65° - 70°
Winds From the East
8 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 72° - 77°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:51am - 6:58pm
UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 7:26a		 Low
Sun 1:36p		 High
Sun 7:40p		 Low
Mon 1:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:00a		 Low
Sun 1:00p		 High
Sun 7:14p		 Low
Mon 1:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:14a		 Low
Sun 1:12p		 High
Sun 7:28p		 Low
Mon 1:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 6:56a		 Low
Sun 1:04p		 High
Sun 7:10p		 Low
Mon 1:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 5:25a		 High
Sun 11:06a		 Low
Sun 5:41p		 High
Sun 11:20p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 7:15a		 Low
Sun 1:27p		 High
Sun 7:28p		 Low
Mon 1:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sun 10:13a		 Low
Sun 5:15p		 High
Sun 10:27p		 Low
Mon 5:38a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 8:01a		 Low
Sun 1:55p		 High
Sun 8:14p		 Low
Mon 2:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:05a		 Low
Sun 1:06p		 High
Sun 7:20p		 Low
Mon 1:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 7:26a		 Low
Sun 1:26p		 High
Sun 7:50p		 Low
Mon 1:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:10a		 Low
Sun 1:12p		 High
Sun 7:27p		 Low
Mon 1:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 8:06a		 Low
Sun 2:05p		 High
Sun 8:24p		 Low
Mon 2:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Rain likely.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening.

MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

