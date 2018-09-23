Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 23, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|65° - 70°
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 77°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:51am - 6:58pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 7:26a
|Low
Sun 1:36p
|High
Sun 7:40p
|Low
Mon 1:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:00a
|Low
Sun 1:00p
|High
Sun 7:14p
|Low
Mon 1:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:14a
|Low
Sun 1:12p
|High
Sun 7:28p
|Low
Mon 1:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:56a
|Low
Sun 1:04p
|High
Sun 7:10p
|Low
Mon 1:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:25a
|High
Sun 11:06a
|Low
Sun 5:41p
|High
Sun 11:20p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:15a
|Low
Sun 1:27p
|High
Sun 7:28p
|Low
Mon 1:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 10:13a
|Low
Sun 5:15p
|High
Sun 10:27p
|Low
Mon 5:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:01a
|Low
Sun 1:55p
|High
Sun 8:14p
|Low
Mon 2:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:05a
|Low
Sun 1:06p
|High
Sun 7:20p
|Low
Mon 1:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:26a
|Low
Sun 1:26p
|High
Sun 7:50p
|Low
Mon 1:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:10a
|Low
Sun 1:12p
|High
Sun 7:27p
|Low
Mon 1:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:06a
|Low
Sun 2:05p
|High
Sun 8:24p
|Low
Mon 2:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Rain likely.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening.
MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.
TUE: SE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Showers.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).