Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 23, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 65° - 70° Winds From the East

8 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 77°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:51am - 6:58pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 7:26a Low

Sun 1:36p High

Sun 7:40p Low

Mon 1:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:00a Low

Sun 1:00p High

Sun 7:14p Low

Mon 1:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:14a Low

Sun 1:12p High

Sun 7:28p Low

Mon 1:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:56a Low

Sun 1:04p High

Sun 7:10p Low

Mon 1:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:25a High

Sun 11:06a Low

Sun 5:41p High

Sun 11:20p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:15a Low

Sun 1:27p High

Sun 7:28p Low

Mon 1:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 10:13a Low

Sun 5:15p High

Sun 10:27p Low

Mon 5:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:01a Low

Sun 1:55p High

Sun 8:14p Low

Mon 2:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:05a Low

Sun 1:06p High

Sun 7:20p Low

Mon 1:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:26a Low

Sun 1:26p High

Sun 7:50p Low

Mon 1:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:10a Low

Sun 1:12p High

Sun 7:27p Low

Mon 1:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:06a Low

Sun 2:05p High

Sun 8:24p Low

Mon 2:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT

TODAY : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Rain likely.

TONIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening.

MON : E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT : E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

TUE : SE winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Showers.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

WED : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU : N winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).