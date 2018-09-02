Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 2, 2018

Belmar boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 83°
Winds From the South
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves 1 - 2 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:32am - 7:32pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 6:52a		 High
Sun 1:19p		 Low
Sun 8:02p		 High
Mon 1:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:16a		 High
Sun 12:53p		 Low
Sun 7:26p		 High
Mon 1:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:28a		 High
Sun 1:07p		 Low
Sun 7:38p		 High
Mon 1:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:20a		 High
Sun 12:49p		 Low
Sun 7:30p		 High
Mon 1:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 10:57a		 High
Sun 4:59p		 Low
Mon 12:07a		 High
Mon 5:35a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 6:58a		 High
Sun 1:14p		 Low
Sun 8:05p		 High
Mon 1:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 10:31a		 High
Sun 4:06p		 Low
Sun 11:41p		 High
Mon 4:42a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 7:35a		 High
Sun 2:12p		 Low
Sun 8:37p		 High
Mon 2:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:34a		 High
Sun 12:55p		 Low
Sun 7:31p		 High
Mon 1:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 7:01a		 High
Sun 1:31p		 Low
Sun 7:56p		 High
Mon 1:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:47a		 High
Sun 1:07p		 Low
Sun 7:37p		 High
Mon 1:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 7:42a		 High
Sun 2:10p		 Low
Sun 8:29p		 High
Mon 2:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

