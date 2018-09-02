Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 2, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 83°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:32am - 7:32pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:52a
|High
Sun 1:19p
|Low
Sun 8:02p
|High
Mon 1:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:16a
|High
Sun 12:53p
|Low
Sun 7:26p
|High
Mon 1:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:28a
|High
Sun 1:07p
|Low
Sun 7:38p
|High
Mon 1:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:20a
|High
Sun 12:49p
|Low
Sun 7:30p
|High
Mon 1:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:57a
|High
Sun 4:59p
|Low
Mon 12:07a
|High
Mon 5:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:58a
|High
Sun 1:14p
|Low
Sun 8:05p
|High
Mon 1:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:31a
|High
Sun 4:06p
|Low
Sun 11:41p
|High
Mon 4:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 7:35a
|High
Sun 2:12p
|Low
Sun 8:37p
|High
Mon 2:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:34a
|High
Sun 12:55p
|Low
Sun 7:31p
|High
Mon 1:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:01a
|High
Sun 1:31p
|Low
Sun 7:56p
|High
Mon 1:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:47a
|High
Sun 1:07p
|Low
Sun 7:37p
|High
Mon 1:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 7:42a
|High
Sun 2:10p
|Low
Sun 8:29p
|High
Mon 2:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).