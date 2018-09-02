Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 2, 2018

Belmar boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 83° Winds From the South

7 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:32am - 7:32pm UV Index 7 (High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:52a High

Sun 1:19p Low

Sun 8:02p High

Mon 1:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:16a High

Sun 12:53p Low

Sun 7:26p High

Mon 1:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:28a High

Sun 1:07p Low

Sun 7:38p High

Mon 1:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:20a High

Sun 12:49p Low

Sun 7:30p High

Mon 1:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:57a High

Sun 4:59p Low

Mon 12:07a High

Mon 5:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:58a High

Sun 1:14p Low

Sun 8:05p High

Mon 1:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:31a High

Sun 4:06p Low

Sun 11:41p High

Mon 4:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 7:35a High

Sun 2:12p Low

Sun 8:37p High

Mon 2:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:34a High

Sun 12:55p Low

Sun 7:31p High

Mon 1:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:01a High

Sun 1:31p Low

Sun 7:56p High

Mon 1:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:47a High

Sun 1:07p Low

Sun 7:37p High

Mon 1:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 7:42a High

Sun 2:10p Low

Sun 8:29p High

Mon 2:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms late this morning.

TONIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED : NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

