Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 16, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 78°
|Winds
|From the East
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:45am - 7:10pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:28a
|High
Sun 1:53p
|Low
Sun 8:21p
|High
Mon 2:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:52a
|High
Sun 1:27p
|Low
Sun 7:45p
|High
Mon 1:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:04a
|High
Sun 1:41p
|Low
Sun 7:57p
|High
Mon 2:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:56a
|High
Sun 1:23p
|Low
Sun 7:49p
|High
Mon 1:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:06a
|Low
Sun 11:33a
|High
Sun 5:33p
|Low
Mon 12:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:37a
|High
Sun 1:47p
|Low
Sun 8:25p
|High
Mon 2:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 11:07a
|High
Sun 4:40p
|Low
Mon 12:00a
|High
Mon 5:06a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 7:58a
|High
Sun 2:26p
|Low
Sun 8:49p
|High
Mon 2:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:10a
|High
Sun 1:33p
|Low
Sun 8:03p
|High
Mon 2:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:20a
|High
Sun 1:52p
|Low
Sun 8:19p
|High
Mon 2:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:08a
|High
Sun 1:36p
|Low
Sun 8:06p
|High
Mon 2:07a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:07a
|High
Sun 2:34p
|Low
Sun 8:59p
|High
Mon 3:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers late.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).