Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 16, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 78° Winds From the East

6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:45am - 7:10pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 7:28a High

Sun 1:53p Low

Sun 8:21p High

Mon 2:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:52a High

Sun 1:27p Low

Sun 7:45p High

Mon 1:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:04a High

Sun 1:41p Low

Sun 7:57p High

Mon 2:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:56a High

Sun 1:23p Low

Sun 7:49p High

Mon 1:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:06a Low

Sun 11:33a High

Sun 5:33p Low

Mon 12:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:37a High

Sun 1:47p Low

Sun 8:25p High

Mon 2:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 11:07a High

Sun 4:40p Low

Mon 12:00a High

Mon 5:06a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 7:58a High

Sun 2:26p Low

Sun 8:49p High

Mon 2:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:10a High

Sun 1:33p Low

Sun 8:03p High

Mon 2:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:20a High

Sun 1:52p Low

Sun 8:19p High

Mon 2:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:08a High

Sun 1:36p Low

Sun 8:06p High

Mon 2:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:07a High

Sun 2:34p Low

Sun 8:59p High

Mon 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TONIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

MON : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers late.

MON NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED : N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT : NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU : E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT : S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).