Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 16, 2018

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 78°
Winds From the East
6 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:45am - 7:10pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 7:28a		 High
Sun 1:53p		 Low
Sun 8:21p		 High
Mon 2:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:52a		 High
Sun 1:27p		 Low
Sun 7:45p		 High
Mon 1:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:04a		 High
Sun 1:41p		 Low
Sun 7:57p		 High
Mon 2:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 6:56a		 High
Sun 1:23p		 Low
Sun 7:49p		 High
Mon 1:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 5:06a		 Low
Sun 11:33a		 High
Sun 5:33p		 Low
Mon 12:26a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 7:37a		 High
Sun 1:47p		 Low
Sun 8:25p		 High
Mon 2:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 11:07a		 High
Sun 4:40p		 Low
Mon 12:00a		 High
Mon 5:06a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 7:58a		 High
Sun 2:26p		 Low
Sun 8:49p		 High
Mon 2:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:10a		 High
Sun 1:33p		 Low
Sun 8:03p		 High
Mon 2:01a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 7:20a		 High
Sun 1:52p		 Low
Sun 8:19p		 High
Mon 2:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:08a		 High
Sun 1:36p		 Low
Sun 8:06p		 High
Mon 2:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 8:07a		 High
Sun 2:34p		 Low
Sun 8:59p		 High
Mon 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers late.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top