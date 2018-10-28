Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, October 28, 2018

At the Shore

The Nor'easter has passed but the effects will linger a bit longer at the shore with rough surf, strong winds out of the west and 5-8 foot waves.

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 56° - 59° Winds From the West

12 - 22 mph (Gust 32 mph)

10 - 19 knots (Gust 28 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 54° - 61°

(Normal 56° - 58°) Sunrise/Sunset 7:26am - 6:06pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:49a Low

Sun 5:35p High

Sun 11:34p Low

Mon 5:31a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:23a Low

Sun 4:59p High

Sun 11:08p Low

Mon 4:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:37a Low

Sun 5:11p High

Sun 11:22p Low

Mon 5:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:19a Low

Sun 5:03p High

Sun 11:04p Low

Mon 4:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:49a High

Sun 2:29p Low

Sun 9:40p High

Mon 3:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:44a Low

Sun 5:38p High

Sun 11:26p Low

Mon 5:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:23a High

Sun 1:36p Low

Sun 9:14p High

Mon 2:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:08a High

Sun 11:42a Low

Sun 6:09p High

Mon 12:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:28a Low

Sun 5:06p High

Sun 11:00p Low

Mon 5:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 11:12a Low

Sun 5:34p High

Sun 11:38p Low

Mon 5:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:40a Low

Sun 5:08p High

Sun 11:08p Low

Mon 5:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:14a High

Sun 11:44a Low

Sun 6:04p High

Mon 12:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers late in the evening. Showers after midnight.

MON : W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

MON NIGHT : NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE : NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT : W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED : SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft after midnight. Showers likely.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).