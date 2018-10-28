Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, October 28, 2018

Ocean during the nor'easter on 10/27 (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

The Nor'easter has passed but the effects will linger a bit longer at the shore with rough surf, strong winds out of the west and 5-8 foot waves.

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 56° - 59°
Winds From the West
12 - 22 mph (Gust 32 mph)
10 - 19 knots (Gust 28 knots)
Waves 3 - 6 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 54° - 61°
(Normal 56° - 58°)
Sunrise/Sunset 7:26am - 6:06pm
UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 10:49a		 Low
Sun 5:35p		 High
Sun 11:34p		 Low
Mon 5:31a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:23a		 Low
Sun 4:59p		 High
Sun 11:08p		 Low
Mon 4:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:37a		 Low
Sun 5:11p		 High
Sun 11:22p		 Low
Mon 5:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:19a		 Low
Sun 5:03p		 High
Sun 11:04p		 Low
Mon 4:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 8:49a		 High
Sun 2:29p		 Low
Sun 9:40p		 High
Mon 3:14a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 10:44a		 Low
Sun 5:38p		 High
Sun 11:26p		 Low
Mon 5:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 8:23a		 High
Sun 1:36p		 Low
Sun 9:14p		 High
Mon 2:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 5:08a		 High
Sun 11:42a		 Low
Sun 6:09p		 High
Mon 12:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:28a		 Low
Sun 5:06p		 High
Sun 11:00p		 Low
Mon 5:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 11:12a		 Low
Sun 5:34p		 High
Sun 11:38p		 Low
Mon 5:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:40a		 Low
Sun 5:08p		 High
Sun 11:08p		 Low
Mon 5:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 5:14a		 High
Sun 11:44a		 Low
Sun 6:04p		 High
Mon 12:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers late in the evening. Showers after midnight.

MON: W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft after midnight. Showers likely.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

