Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 3, 2018

Red warning flag on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedar Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 61° - 65°
Winds From the East
20 - 28 mph (Gust 35 mph)
18 - 24 knots (Gust 30 knots)
Waves 3 - 7 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 62° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:25pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 5:51a		 High
Sun 12:08p		 Low
Sun 5:48p		 High
Mon 12:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:15a		 High
Sun 11:42a		 Low
Sun 5:12p		 High
Sun 11:45p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:27a		 High
Sun 11:56a		 Low
Sun 5:24p		 High
Sun 11:59p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:19a		 High
Sun 11:38a		 Low
Sun 5:16p		 High
Sun 11:41p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:56a		 High
Sun 3:48p		 Low
Sun 9:53p		 High
Mon 3:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 5:54a		 High
Sun 11:53a		 Low
Sun 5:43p		 High
Sun 11:57p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 9:30a		 High
Sun 2:55p		 Low
Sun 9:27p		 High
Mon 2:58a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 6:30a		 High
Sun 12:39p		 Low
Sun 6:17p		 High
Mon 12:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:36a		 High
Sun 11:33a		 Low
Sun 5:20p		 High
Sun 11:42p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 5:59a		 High
Sun 11:57a		 Low
Sun 5:37p		 High
Mon 12:13a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 5:36a		 High
Sun 11:35a		 Low
Sun 5:24p		 High
Sun 11:47p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 6:31a		 High
Sun 12:36p		 Low
Sun 6:26p		 High
Mon 12:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers until afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early, then 1 to 3 NM late.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the late evening and overnight.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

