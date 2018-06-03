Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 3, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 61° - 65° Winds From the East

20 - 28 mph (Gust 35 mph)

18 - 24 knots (Gust 30 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 62° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:25pm UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:51a High

Sun 12:08p Low

Sun 5:48p High

Mon 12:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:15a High

Sun 11:42a Low

Sun 5:12p High

Sun 11:45p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:27a High

Sun 11:56a Low

Sun 5:24p High

Sun 11:59p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:19a High

Sun 11:38a Low

Sun 5:16p High

Sun 11:41p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:56a High

Sun 3:48p Low

Sun 9:53p High

Mon 3:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:54a High

Sun 11:53a Low

Sun 5:43p High

Sun 11:57p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:30a High

Sun 2:55p Low

Sun 9:27p High

Mon 2:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:30a High

Sun 12:39p Low

Sun 6:17p High

Mon 12:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:36a High

Sun 11:33a Low

Sun 5:20p High

Sun 11:42p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:59a High

Sun 11:57a Low

Sun 5:37p High

Mon 12:13a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:36a High

Sun 11:35a Low

Sun 5:24p High

Sun 11:47p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:31a High

Sun 12:36p Low

Sun 6:26p High

Mon 12:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers until afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early, then 1 to 3 NM late.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the late evening and overnight.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

WED: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

