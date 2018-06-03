Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 3, 2018
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|61° - 65°
|Winds
|From the East
20 - 28 mph (Gust 35 mph)
18 - 24 knots (Gust 30 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:51a
|High
Sun 12:08p
|Low
Sun 5:48p
|High
Mon 12:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:15a
|High
Sun 11:42a
|Low
Sun 5:12p
|High
Sun 11:45p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:27a
|High
Sun 11:56a
|Low
Sun 5:24p
|High
Sun 11:59p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:19a
|High
Sun 11:38a
|Low
Sun 5:16p
|High
Sun 11:41p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:56a
|High
Sun 3:48p
|Low
Sun 9:53p
|High
Mon 3:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:54a
|High
Sun 11:53a
|Low
Sun 5:43p
|High
Sun 11:57p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:30a
|High
Sun 2:55p
|Low
Sun 9:27p
|High
Mon 2:58a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:30a
|High
Sun 12:39p
|Low
Sun 6:17p
|High
Mon 12:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|High
Sun 11:33a
|Low
Sun 5:20p
|High
Sun 11:42p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:59a
|High
Sun 11:57a
|Low
Sun 5:37p
|High
Mon 12:13a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|High
Sun 11:35a
|Low
Sun 5:24p
|High
Sun 11:47p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:31a
|High
Sun 12:36p
|Low
Sun 6:26p
|High
Mon 12:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers until afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early, then 1 to 3 NM late.
TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the late evening and overnight.
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: W winds around 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
WED: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).