Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 24, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 85° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 71°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 5:39a Low

Sun 11:57a High

Sun 6:12p Low

Mon 12:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:13a Low

Sun 11:21a High

Sun 5:46p Low

Mon 12:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:27a Low

Sun 11:33a High

Sun 6:00p Low

Mon 12:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:09a Low

Sun 11:25a High

Sun 5:42p Low

Mon 12:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:19a Low

Sun 4:02p High

Sun 9:52p Low

Mon 4:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:36a Low

Sun 11:52a High

Sun 6:05p Low

Mon 12:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 8:26a Low

Sun 3:36p High

Sun 8:59p Low

Mon 4:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 6:15a Low

Sun 12:16p High

Sun 6:46p Low

Mon 1:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:29a Low

Sun 11:34a High

Sun 6:00p Low

Mon 12:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 5:46a Low

Sun 11:47a High

Sun 6:21p Low

Mon 12:37a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:44a Low

Sun 11:38a High

Sun 6:14p Low

Mon 12:34a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 6:36a Low

Sun 12:34p High

Sun 7:06p Low

Mon 1:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Isolated showers and tstms late. Vsby 2 NM or less early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip