Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 24, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 85°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 5:39a
|Low
Sun 11:57a
|High
Sun 6:12p
|Low
Mon 12:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:13a
|Low
Sun 11:21a
|High
Sun 5:46p
|Low
Mon 12:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:27a
|Low
Sun 11:33a
|High
Sun 6:00p
|Low
Mon 12:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:09a
|Low
Sun 11:25a
|High
Sun 5:42p
|Low
Mon 12:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:19a
|Low
Sun 4:02p
|High
Sun 9:52p
|Low
Mon 4:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:36a
|Low
Sun 11:52a
|High
Sun 6:05p
|Low
Mon 12:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 8:26a
|Low
Sun 3:36p
|High
Sun 8:59p
|Low
Mon 4:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 6:15a
|Low
Sun 12:16p
|High
Sun 6:46p
|Low
Mon 1:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:29a
|Low
Sun 11:34a
|High
Sun 6:00p
|Low
Mon 12:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 5:46a
|Low
Sun 11:47a
|High
Sun 6:21p
|Low
Mon 12:37a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:44a
|Low
Sun 11:38a
|High
Sun 6:14p
|Low
Mon 12:34a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 6:36a
|Low
Sun 12:34p
|High
Sun 7:06p
|Low
Mon 1:25a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Isolated showers and tstms late. Vsby 2 NM or less early this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.
MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).