Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 24, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 85°
Winds From the Southwest
9 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 66° - 71°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 5:39a		 Low
Sun 11:57a		 High
Sun 6:12p		 Low
Mon 12:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 5:13a		 Low
Sun 11:21a		 High
Sun 5:46p		 Low
Mon 12:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 5:27a		 Low
Sun 11:33a		 High
Sun 6:00p		 Low
Mon 12:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 5:09a		 Low
Sun 11:25a		 High
Sun 5:42p		 Low
Mon 12:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 9:19a		 Low
Sun 4:02p		 High
Sun 9:52p		 Low
Mon 4:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 5:36a		 Low
Sun 11:52a		 High
Sun 6:05p		 Low
Mon 12:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sun 8:26a		 Low
Sun 3:36p		 High
Sun 8:59p		 Low
Mon 4:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 6:15a		 Low
Sun 12:16p		 High
Sun 6:46p		 Low
Mon 1:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 5:29a		 Low
Sun 11:34a		 High
Sun 6:00p		 Low
Mon 12:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 5:46a		 Low
Sun 11:47a		 High
Sun 6:21p		 Low
Mon 12:37a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 5:44a		 Low
Sun 11:38a		 High
Sun 6:14p		 Low
Mon 12:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 6:36a		 Low
Sun 12:34p		 High
Sun 7:06p		 Low
Mon 1:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Isolated showers and tstms late. Vsby 2 NM or less early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

